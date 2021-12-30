Donate to Animal Shelters & Rescues, Donate to Humane Societies, Donate to Charities including Rescue Me for 2021 Tax Deductions

Donations to 501c3 humane societies, pet charities, animal shelters, and other nonprofit pet rescue groups are tax-deductible and will help save more pets than ever in 2022

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There is only one day left to donate to Rescue Me, a local pet shelter, a humane society, or other 501c3 pet rescue on or before December 31, 2021 to receive a 2021 tax deduction. Rescue Me operates a special needs animal rescue center for dogs on 135-acres, and its website RescueMe.org has become one of the world’s most visited charity websites, having helped save the over 1 million pets.



In addition to finding homes for thousands of stray dogs and cats each week, Rescue Me provides pet disaster relief donations of pet food and supplies after natural disasters.

Whether donating to Rescue Me or a local pet shelter, year-end tax deductions provide the funding nonprofit charities require to operate and save the most pets each year. Be sure to verify any charity you donate to is listed as a tax-exempt organization on the IRS website. Look for a page like this IRS verification page for Rescue Me on the IRS site.

About Rescue Me

Rescue Me is an international 501c3 nonprofit charity based in Atlanta, Georgia.

