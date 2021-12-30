Submit Release
News Search

There were 566 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,636 in the last 365 days.

Donate to Animal Shelters & Rescues, Donate to Humane Societies, Donate to Charities including Rescue Me for 2021 Tax Deductions

Donations to 501c3 humane societies, pet charities, animal shelters, and other nonprofit pet rescue groups are tax-deductible and will help save more pets than ever in 2022

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There is only one day left to donate to Rescue Me, a local pet shelter, a humane society, or other 501c3 pet rescue on or before December 31, 2021 to receive a 2021 tax deduction. Rescue Me operates a special needs animal rescue center for dogs on 135-acres, and its website RescueMe.org has become one of the world’s most visited charity websites, having helped save the over 1 million pets.

In addition to finding homes for thousands of stray dogs and cats each week, Rescue Me provides pet disaster relief donations of pet food and supplies after natural disasters.

Whether donating to Rescue Me or a local pet shelter, year-end tax deductions provide the funding nonprofit charities require to operate and save the most pets each year. Be sure to verify any charity you donate to is listed as a tax-exempt organization on the IRS website. Look for a page like this IRS verification page for Rescue Me on the IRS site.

About Rescue Me
Rescue Me is an international 501c3 nonprofit charity based in Atlanta, Georgia.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f3e723ed-e9fc-49a4-b660-b7cde6baa7ce


Contact
Email media@rescueme.org
Humane Society Donation

Pet Rescue Donation

You just read:

Donate to Animal Shelters & Rescues, Donate to Humane Societies, Donate to Charities including Rescue Me for 2021 Tax Deductions

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.