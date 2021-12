Car T Cell Therapy Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,085.0 million in 2021 with CAGR of 24.5% by 2028

CAR T Cell Therapy Market

CAR T-cell therapy is a type of treatment in which a patient's T cells are changed in the laboratory so they will bind to cancer cells and kill them.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐‚๐š๐ซ ๐“ ๐‚๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ฒ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐›๐ž ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž๐ ๐š๐ญ ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ,๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ–๐Ÿ“.๐ŸŽ ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ž๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ž๐ฑ๐ก๐ข๐›๐ข๐ญ ๐š ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ’.๐Ÿ“% ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐ (๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ–).

๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐ:

CAR (Chimeric Antigen Receptor) T-cell therapy is a type of treatment in which a patient's T cells (a type of immune cell) are changed in the laboratory so they will bind to cancer cells and kill them. CAR T-cell therapy can be used to treat some kinds of leukemias and lymphomas, as well as multiple myeloma. Several clinical studies were conducted worldwide for CAR T-cell therapy to expand cancer treatment options. For instance, a research team from the National Cancer Institute published the first study of a new form of cancer treatment called CAR T-cell therapy in 2010.

๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:

Frequent approvals and launches and increasing availability of CAR T cell therapy products is expected to propel growth of the global CAR T cell therapy market.

Moreover, increasing demand for the car T cell therapy products due to increasing awareness among people about the benefits of CAR T cell therapy is expected to augment the growth of the global CAR T cell therapy market. Market players are focusing on developing/launching new products to meet growing demand. For instance, in October 2017, Kite Pharma received the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Yescarta, a cell-based gene therapy, to treat adult patients with certain types of large B-cell lymphoma.

Furthermore, developments in CAR T cell therapy are expected to boost growth of the global CAR T cell therapy market during the forecast period. CAR T-cell therapy is a safe, effective solution. Innovations in both the structure and manufacture of CAR-T cells lead to significant improvements in efficacy, particularly with the development of fourth-generation CAR-T cells. This is expected to increase the efficacy of products.

๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ:

Drug development challenges and side effects associated with CAR T-cell therapy are expected to hinder growth of the global CAR T cell therapy market. The potential challenges may include products safety, manufacturing and distribution logistics, limited USFDA guidance, etc.

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐š๐ฑ๐จ๐ง๐จ๐ฆ๐ฒ:

๐๐ฒ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž:

โ€ฃAbecma

โ€ฃBreyanzi

โ€ฃKymriah

โ€ฃTecartus

โ€ฃYescarta

๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

โ€ฃCancer

โ€ฃLymphoma and Others

๐๐ฒ ๐„๐ง๐ ๐”๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:

โ€ฃHospitals

โ€ฃSpecialty Clinics and Others

๐๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

โ€ฃNorth America

โ€ฃLatin America

โ€ฃEurope

โ€ฃAsia Pacific

โ€ฃMiddle East

โ€ฃAfrica

๐‚๐Ž๐•๐ˆ๐ƒ-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ:

Worldwide, many industries/businesses witnessed significant shift in their business operations and financial performance due to the outbreak of COVID-19 (global pandemic). The pandemic has also slowed down research and development activities. This is attributed to the closure of research institutes, as well as testing laboratories. As a result, clinical trials conducted for CAR T cell therapy have been delayed.

Moreover, COVID-19 (an infectious disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus) is posing a significant threat to the health of the vulnerable patients. CAR T-cell therapy recipients are at higher risk of worsening COVID-19 due to their severely immunocompromised status, caused by CAR T-cell therapy associated side effects and lymphodepleting immuno-chemotherapy.

๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž:

Key players active in the global CAR T-cell therapy market are ๐‰๐ฎ๐ง๐จ ๐“๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ, ๐’๐จ๐ซ๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐จ ๐“๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ, ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ., ๐ ๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐“๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ, ๐„๐ฅ๐ข ๐‹๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ฒ, ๐€๐ฆ๐ ๐ž๐ง ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ., ๐†๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐š๐ ๐’๐œ๐ข๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ฌ, ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ., ๐Œ๐œ๐Š๐ข๐ง๐ฌ๐ž๐ฒ & ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ฒ, ๐๐จ๐ฏ๐š๐ซ๐ญ๐ข๐ฌ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ฅ-๐Œ๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐’๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐›๐› ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ฒ, ๐š๐ฆ๐จ๐ง๐ ๐จ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ.

