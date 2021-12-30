Car T Cell Therapy Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,085.0 million in 2021 with CAGR of 24.5% by 2028

CAR T Cell Therapy Market

CAR T-cell therapy is a type of treatment in which a patient's T cells are changed in the laboratory so they will bind to cancer cells and kill them.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐫 𝐓 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏,𝟎𝟖𝟓.𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟒.𝟓% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖).

𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

CAR (Chimeric Antigen Receptor) T-cell therapy is a type of treatment in which a patient's T cells (a type of immune cell) are changed in the laboratory so they will bind to cancer cells and kill them. CAR T-cell therapy can be used to treat some kinds of leukemias and lymphomas, as well as multiple myeloma. Several clinical studies were conducted worldwide for CAR T-cell therapy to expand cancer treatment options. For instance, a research team from the National Cancer Institute published the first study of a new form of cancer treatment called CAR T-cell therapy in 2010.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Frequent approvals and launches and increasing availability of CAR T cell therapy products is expected to propel growth of the global CAR T cell therapy market.

Moreover, increasing demand for the car T cell therapy products due to increasing awareness among people about the benefits of CAR T cell therapy is expected to augment the growth of the global CAR T cell therapy market. Market players are focusing on developing/launching new products to meet growing demand. For instance, in October 2017, Kite Pharma received the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Yescarta, a cell-based gene therapy, to treat adult patients with certain types of large B-cell lymphoma.

Furthermore, developments in CAR T cell therapy are expected to boost growth of the global CAR T cell therapy market during the forecast period. CAR T-cell therapy is a safe, effective solution. Innovations in both the structure and manufacture of CAR-T cells lead to significant improvements in efficacy, particularly with the development of fourth-generation CAR-T cells. This is expected to increase the efficacy of products.

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬:

Drug development challenges and side effects associated with CAR T-cell therapy are expected to hinder growth of the global CAR T cell therapy market. The potential challenges may include products safety, manufacturing and distribution logistics, limited USFDA guidance, etc.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐚𝐱𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐲:

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

‣Abecma

‣Breyanzi

‣Kymriah

‣Tecartus

‣Yescarta

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

‣Cancer

‣Lymphoma and Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬:

‣Hospitals

‣Specialty Clinics and Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

‣North America

‣Latin America

‣Europe

‣Asia Pacific

‣Middle East

‣Africa

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭:

Worldwide, many industries/businesses witnessed significant shift in their business operations and financial performance due to the outbreak of COVID-19 (global pandemic). The pandemic has also slowed down research and development activities. This is attributed to the closure of research institutes, as well as testing laboratories. As a result, clinical trials conducted for CAR T cell therapy have been delayed.

Moreover, COVID-19 (an infectious disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus) is posing a significant threat to the health of the vulnerable patients. CAR T-cell therapy recipients are at higher risk of worsening COVID-19 due to their severely immunocompromised status, caused by CAR T-cell therapy associated side effects and lymphodepleting immuno-chemotherapy.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:

Key players active in the global CAR T-cell therapy market are 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐨 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐒𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐅𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐄𝐥𝐢 𝐋𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐀𝐦𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐆𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐌𝐜𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐲 & 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐥-𝐌𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐒𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐛𝐛 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬.

