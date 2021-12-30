Humectants Market Report 2021: Industry Share, Size, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2026

Humectants Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global Humectants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

Humectants refer to hygroscopic organic compounds that form hydrogen bonds with water molecules. These can either be derived from natural, such as honey, glycerin, aloe vera gel, lactic acid, etc., or synthetically produced. Humectants assist in absorbing moisture from the air and retaining it into the stratum corneum, or the upper layer of the skin. As these compounds also help in making the skin appear and feel soft, supple, hydrated, less flaky and prone to cracking or chaffing, etc., humectants are widely utilized in the manufacturing of beauty and personal care products.

Global Humectants Market Trends:

The growing consumption of health supplements, bakery products, functional beverages, confectionery products, etc., is one of the primary factors driving the humectants market. Moreover, humectants are further gaining traction for enhancing stability, reducing microbial activity, maintaining texture, and increasing the shelf life of products in the food and beverages sector. Besides this, they also aid in moisturization, solvency to dissolve actives, exfoliation, improving the stability of oil in water emulsions, etc. Consequently, humectants are being increasingly utilized in the production of shampoos, soaps, conditioners, etc. Furthermore, the escalating product adoption in drug development for regulating the water content of pharmaceutical dosage and ingredient solubility, is also expected to catalyze the global humectants market in the coming years.

Global Humectants Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Barentz, BASF SE, Brenntag SE, Cargill Incorporated, Corbion N.V., DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company LLC, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Frères, The Lubrizol Corporation (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.) and Vantage Specialty Chemicals Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Source:

• Synthetic

• Natural

Breakup by Type:

• Sugar Alcohol

• Alpha Hydroxy Acid and Polysaccharides

• Glycols

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Food and Beverages

• Oral and Personal Care

• Pharmaceuticals

• Animal Feed

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

