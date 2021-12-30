Bitumen Market With Future Business Opportunities And Top Competitor Analysis 2027

Bitumen Market

Bitumen has been derived from petroleum and other petroleum products.

Market Overview:

Bitumen has been derived from petroleum and other petroleum products. However, the process of making modified bitumen market is very different from that of conventional asphalt. It is made from modified asphalt by adding rubber modifiers to the raw materials. Moreover, this material is applied to a roof with the aid of heat, which creates a seal. Earlier, the main drawback of asphalt roofing was its inability to withstand hail and other harsh elements. The tar-like material is dark brown or black in color. It is a mixture of high molecular-weight hydrocarbon oils. It is also similar to cold molasses. The two forms of bitumen are different in appearance. Natural bitumens are found in exposed petroleum deposits, while synthetic ones are obtained from coal tar and wood. The process of manufacturing synthetic bitumen involves a series of steps, including mixing the raw materials with water to make them more liquid-like.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global bitumen market include Nynas AB, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, BP PLC, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, and Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Key Market Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of petroleum refineries in the world is the main factor that is expected to augment the growth of the global bitumen market. For instance, according to Hrčak, currently, there are 700 oil refineries in the world. The composition and properties of bitumen differ depending on its source. The most common type is composed of asphalt. However, synthetic bitumen is created from other materials, such as coal tar. In oil refineries, the bitumen is extracted from a mixture of hydrocarbons. Both synthetic and natural bitumen are semi-solids with a high molecular weight. In addition to asphalt, bitumen is also used in other applications. Moreover, increasing usage of bitumen in several end-use sectors is estimated to boost the growth of the global bitumen market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

The OCVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the growth of the global bitumen market, owing to the reduction in consumerism towards refined petroleum byproducts and reducing economic and social development across several nations in the world. Moreover, the absence of adequate labor in the production plants, along with transport restrictions have also negatively affected the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

The size of the global bitumen market is assessed to increase at a CAGR of 4%, owing to increasing product launches by key market players. For instance, according to April 2021, GOIL Company Limited announced ~82% of the construction of a new bitumen plant.

North America is expected to dominate the growth of the global bitumen market, owing to the increasing presence of oil refineries in the region. For instance, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), there are currently 129 operable petroleum refineries in the United States.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global bitumen market, owing to the increasing expansion of oil refineries in the region. For instance, according to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, there are 23 refineries in India.

