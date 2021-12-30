Spray Adhesives Market 2021-26: Size, Share, Trends and Research Report

Spray Adhesives Market Report

Spray adhesives are multi-functional adherents that are applied on surfaces from pressurized containers. They are manufactured utilizing epoxy, polyurethane, synthetic rubber, and vinyl acetate-ethylene. Once applied, the spray adhesive wets the base of the combining surfaces and transfers loads between them. When compared to the traditionally used tape and glue, spray adhesives offer improved heat and moisture resistance and involve minimal wastage on account of the controlled spray mechanism. Consequently, they are widely used across various sectors, such as transportation, packaging, automotive, leather, etc.

Global Spray Adhesives Market Trends:

The expanding construction industry is one of the key factors driving the spray adhesives market. Besides this, the rising product usage for bonding laminates, glue drywalls, ceilings, plasters, fiberglass, foams, roofing membranes, carpet tiles, etc., is further bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the inflating consumer demand for durable packaging solutions is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In line with this, the widespread adoption of spray adhesives for interior and upholstery applications in automobiles, marine vessels, aircraft, etc., is also augmenting the global market. Furthermore, the launch of spray adhesives with low volatile organic compound (VOC) content and the elevating requirement for hygienic food packaging solutions are anticipated to fuel the spray adhesives market over the forecasted period.

Global Spray Adhesives Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

3M Company, AFT Industries, Ashland, BASF SE, Bostik SA (Arkema S.A.), Gemini Adhesives Ltd., H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Phillips MFG, Sika AG, Spray-Lock Inc and The Kroger Co.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Type:

• Solvent-based

• Water-based

• Hot Melt

Breakup by Resin Type:

• Epoxy

• Polyurethane

• Synthetic Rubber

• Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Building and Construction

• Packaging

• Furniture

• Transportation

• Textile

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

