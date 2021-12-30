Morocco Records 1,504 New COVID-19 Cases over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, December 30 - Morocco recorded 1,504 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Wednesday, adding that 413 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,546,370 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 22,915,359 the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, adding that 2,860,037 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus stands at 959,098 while recoveries rise to 938,892, i.e. a recovery rate of 97.9%.

The new COVID-19 cases were reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (984), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (301), Marrakech-Safi (139), Souss-Massa (35), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (12), Fez-Meknes (11), the Oriental (10), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (3), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (3), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (3), Guelmim-Oued Noun (2) and Draa-Tafilalet (1).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they stood at 14.842 (fatality rate of 1.5%), with 5 new deaths all reported in the region of Casablanca-Settat in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases rose to 5,364, including 119 people in a critical or severe condition, the ministry said.

MAP 29 December 2021