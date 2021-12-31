The Manifest & Clutch Reveals List of the Most Highly Recommended Companies in India
Leo9 Studio is one of the top UX and UI design companies in India. Experienced designers help you to create a stunning website or application. Read more here.
I would recommend Leo9 Studio - UI UX Design Agency without hesitation, for their technical prowess and creative flair makes them a great partner.”NY, USA, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leo9 Studio was awarded a spot as a Clutch Leader – a list of the leading B2B service providers in India for 2021.
— Deloitte India
The B2B ratings and reviews platform Clutch named Leo9 Studio a Clutch Leader on their annual list of the most highly recommended companies in India for 2021.
“We’re crazy about upholding the purpose of our business to lead our partners toward excellence, and we’re incredibly thankful to our clients for making us their partner. The entire team at Leo9 Studio is geared up for 2022. #ClutchLeader”
Jugal Shah
(CEO)
The Clutch research team selected these companies based on their ability to deliver high-quality work for their clients. Each company is grouped into one of four categories based on their specific services, and then organized by their Clutch rank. Leo9 Studio is listed in the Top B2B Companies under the UX Design & Branding Agencies.
“These companies stand out because of the positive feedback their clients shared with the Clutch team. The quality of their verified reviews shows that these companies know how to deliver exceptional work to their clients,” said Clutch Founder Mike Beares. “As more companies highlight their leadership in the industry and build their online reputation through third-party reviews, I hope the process of finding the right service provider becomes easier for business decision makers.”
About Leo9 Studio
At the intersection of art, technology and business, we create design solutions geared toward business success.
Since 2012, we have been global leaders in design technology. Our services range from experience designing, identity development, product strategy, branding, user experience design, user interface design, technology development to digital marketing and SEO.
Our work has inspired positive business growth for many of our clients, including Travel XP, Sony, BMW and P&G to Unilever and more. For over eight years, we have designed experiences that honour brands; and we are proud of our awards and accolades which are testimony to our performance.
Today, when a brand's virtual persona is imperative to business success, Leo9 strives to provide insightful and future-forward solutions designed specifically for your brand.
Contact
info@leo9studio.com
IND: +91 9920 282 736
IND: +91 7208 149 788
USA:+1 (802) 347-3690
About Clutch
A B2B research, ratings, and reviews firm in the heart of Washington, D.C., Clutch connects small and medium businesses with the best-fit agencies, software, or consultants they need to tackle business challenges together and with confidence. Clutch’s methodology compares business service providers and software in a specific market based on verified client reviews, services offered, work quality, and market presences.
Contact
Himanshu Sawant
Leo9 Studio
+91 98204 40549
himanshu@leo9studio.com