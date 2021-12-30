Global Telemedicine Market to Generate $431.8 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Technological advancements and adoption due to the Covid-19 outbreak and need to reduce healthcare costs drive the growth of the global telemedicine market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global telemedicine market generated $40.2 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $431.8 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 25.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Onkar Sumant, a Manager, Healthcare at Allied Market Research, stated, “The growth of the global telemedicine market is attributed to increase in healthcare costs, technological innovations, increase in remote patient monitoring, rise in burden of chronic diseases, and other factors. Moreover, rising healthcare awareness coupled with cloud-based technologies is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast years.”

COVID-19 scenario:

• The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the global telemedicine market, owing to rise in adoption of telemedicine.

• The cancellation and postponement of elective surgeries and clinical appointments along with the threat of infection reduced the patient visits in

clinics and hospitals. This in turn, increased adoption of telehealth to connect patients with doctors.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global telemedicine market based on application, component, end user, and region.

Based on application, the teledermatology segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the telepsychiatry segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 27.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on component, the software segment held the largest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the hardware segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 30.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 29.0% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global telemedicine market analyzed in the research include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Cisco Systems, Inc., Teladoc Health Inc., American Well, AMC Health, and MDLive.

