Global healthcare IT market to reach $880.68 billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for telehealth and mHealth technologies, adoption of cloud technology-related HCIT services drive the global healthcare IT market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global healthcare IT market generated $250.57 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $880.68 billion by 2030, garnering a CAGR of 13.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of major drivers & opportunities, key segments, investment pockets, competitive landscape, and key players.

Request Free Sample Report Now: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/allied-market-research_readmore-healthcare-healthcareit-activity-6874237369474678786-vwM2

Kishor Sherkar, a Lead Analyst, Healthcare at Allied Market Research, stated, "Rise in adoption of mHealth and telehealth drives the growth of the global healthcare IT market. Moreover, adoption of cloud technology-related HCIT services, acceptance of several healthcare reforms such as the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, surge in aging population, and increase in the number of chronic diseases propel the growth of the market. On the other hand, rise in awareness regarding patient data security hamper the market progress. On the contrary, surge in investment in the Asia-Pacific region creates new opportunities for the market players."

COVID-19 scenario:

• The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a positive impact on the healthcare IT market attributing to surge in the R&D of vaccines and antiviral drugs.

• The pandemic has emphasized the need for healthcare IT solutions in order to enable accurate patient data, linked patient records, data interoperability, and cybersecurity.

• The social distancing norm imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to offer many opportunities for telehealth solutions.

The global healthcare IT market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-user, and region.

Download Brochure: https://www.facebook.com/alliedmarketresearch/photos/a.228006404029264/2103106249852594

By product type, the healthcare provider solutions segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market. The same segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-user, the healthcare providers segment contributed to the largest share of 14.3% of the global healthcare IT market. On the other hand, the healthcare payers segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to 2030.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA regions. North America dominated the market in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period.

Download Sample Pages: https://twitter.com/Allied_MR/status/1468472045822431232?s=20

Key leading players of the global healthcare IT market include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Athenahealth, Inc., General Electric Company, Epic System Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Oracle Corporation, UnitedHealth Group and Infor, Inc.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐔𝐩 𝐓𝐨 25% 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐞 15𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐉𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 2022.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

