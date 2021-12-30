Submit Release
COVID-19: Morocco Reduces Delay for Booster Dose to 4 Months - Ministry

MOROCCO, December 30 - The Ministry of Health and Social Protection announced on Wednesday a new schedule for the booster COVID-19 vaccine dose, reducing the period coming after the last injection to four months.

This decision, hence, concerns those who had received the second shot, or the single Johnson vaccine injection, four months earlier, the ministry said in a statement. Those affected by the booster dose, available in all vaccination centers without restriction of residence, will receive an SMS from 1717.

This decision is taken on the recommendation of the National Scientific Committee on Vaccination against COVID-19, as part of efforts to fight against the Omicron variant through the acceleration of the booster dose vaccination process, it stressed.

Drawing attention again to the very likely risk of an epidemic relapse, given the multiplication of family clusters in particular, the Ministry urges citizens to receive their vaccines, while respecting individual and collective preventive measures.

