Medical Device Connectivity Market to Grow Rapidly with CAGR Value of More than 10% During 2021-2028

Medical Device Connectivity Market

Medical devices connectivity market is gaining significance as it allows better patient monitoring and information system, which is the key driver of the market

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Medical Device Connectivity Market by Component (Wi-Fi Hardware, Wireless Medical Telemetry Hardware, Bluetooth Hardware, Wired Hardware, Software) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

In today’s information age, medical device connectivity allows establishment of connection between various medical equipment and devices in a healthcare setting for information sharing. The global medical automation market attained market value of $ 43,200 million in 2013 and expected to have a sustained growth. Medical devices connectivity market is gaining significance as it allows better patient monitoring and information system, which is the key driver of the market. Additionally, the connected medical devices carry important information such as maintenance schedule along with device tracking system through real time location system (RTLS).

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Medical Device Connectivity Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀:

•The in-depth analysis provides market intelligence with respect to segments based on components, end-users and geographies

•Detailed analysis of the top factors impacting the growth of the market based on the current market scenario and projected market trends

•Value chain analysis provides key inputs about the role of all stakeholders of the market

•Porter’s five force analysis provides deep-dive information about the potency of suppliers & buyers, threat of new entrants & substitutes along with competitive scenario of the market

•SWOT analysis and recent developments of key players are included in the report so that companies can understand the competitive scenario of the market and make strategies for better market capitalization

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

Cerner Corporation, Digi International Inc., Philips Healthcare, Cisco Systems Inc., Honeywell HomeMed LLC, Siemens Healthcare, eDevice Inc., GE Healthcare Ltd., Cardiopulmonary Corporation, and Qualcomm Inc.

BY COMPONENT

Wireless Hardware

Wi-Fi Hardware

Wireless Medical Telemetry Hardware

Bluetooth Hardware

Wired Hardware

Software

BY END USER

Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Others

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

