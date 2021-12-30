Bình Thuận strives to optimise protected GI of dragon fruit in Japan

VIETNAM, December 30 - Thanh long Binh Thuan” (Binh Thuan dragon fruit) officially became protected in Japan on October 7 this year. — Photo laodong.vn

BÌNH THUẬN — The acquisition of a protected geographical indication (PGI) certificate in Japan for dragon fruit is a success for south-central Bình Thuận province but maintaining this status is the next challenge.

"Thanh long Bình Thuận” (Bình Thuận dragon fruit) officially became protected in Japan on October 7 this year. The acquisition of this certificate is an important milestone in the export of dragon fruit to Japan, and may open the door for other products, Đinh Hữu Phí, Director of the Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam, told a meeting held by the Bình Thuận provincial People’s Committee on December 29.

He added it will help Vietnamese farm produce enter other strictly-managed markets like Europe, the Republic of Korea and New Zealand.

Chairman of the Bình Thuận Dragon Fruit Association Vũ Huy Hòang said products with protected status in Japan are trusted more by local consumers and so can be sold at a much higher price.

By the end of this year, Bình Thuận will have over 33,000ha under dragon fruit cultivation, with an output of more than 690,000 tonnes.

Phi noted that while gaining PGI certificates is important, maintaining them is just as vital.

With a number of strict requirements in terms of production unit codes, quality and food safety from Japan, the entire political system needs to engage in the management and maintenance of this certificate.

All parties involved in farming, processing, trading, and distribution should cooperate with one another to ensure the sustainable development of the sector.

Between 2016-20, businesses in Bình Thuận exported nearly 32,000 tonnes of fresh dragon fruit worth 37 million USD via official channels. However, the volume accounted for only 2-3 per cent of the total shipments, while the rest was exported via unofficial channels.

Nguyễn Minh, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, called for compliance from farmers and traders with regards to PGI regulations, an increase in advertising of the Bình Thuận dragon fruit, the creation of a dragon fruit value chain, developing an e-commerce platform for the fruit, and forming specialised farming zones applying VietGAP standards. — VNS