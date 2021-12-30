Hematology Analyzer Market to rise at 7.30% CAGR through the end of the forecast period in 2030

Increase in the prevalence of blood disorders such as blood cancers, anemia, infections in the blood, & hemorrhagic conditions are factors that drive the market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Hematology Analyzer Market by Product & Service (Instruments, Reagent & Consumables, and Services), Type (Fully-Automated Hematology Analyzer and Semi-Automated Hematology Analyzer), and End User (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Research Institutes, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Global Hematology Analyzer Market Generated $1.96 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $3.94 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an in-depth analysis of market size, future estimations, emerging and current trends, and key players.

Technological developments, increase in demand for automated hematology analyzers, and rise in preference toward high sensitivity hematology analyzers are the factors that drive the global hematology analyzer market. On the other hand, high cost of hematology analyzers due to advanced features and automation and strict regulatory policies hinder the market growth. However, growth opportunities in developing economies are expected to offer profitable opportunities to the market players.

Rise in prevalence of blood disorders such as anemia, blood cancers, hemorrhagic conditions, and infections in the blood, technological advancements in hematology analyzers, and increase in demand for automated hematology analyzer coupled with rising preference toward high sensitivity hematology analyzer are some factors that boost the growth of the market. Furthermore, growth opportunities in emerging economics are expected to create a lucrative opportunity for market growth.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Leading players of the global hematology analyzer market analyzed in the research include Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter Inc.), Boule Diagnostics AB, Hobira Ltd, F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthineers, Stratec SE (Diatron MI Plc.), Nihon Kohden Corporation, and Sysmex Corporation.

Key Findings Of The Study:

Based on product & service, the reagent & consumables held largest share in the global hematology analyzer market in 2020.

Based on type, the fully automated hematology analyzer held largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

By end user, the clinical laboratories dominate the global hematology analyzer market in 2020 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 6.20 % during the forecast period.

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

