Aircraft Oxygen System Market Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities With Key Players Analysis 2030

An aircraft oxygen system provides oxygen supply to passengers and crew of an aircraft when it is in operation. These systems are used when the cabin air pressure reduces due to the aircraft operating above 12,000 ft., or in emergency situations. The human body, as a highly aerobic organism, uses oxygen at tissue levels in accordance with metabolic needs. Any drop in atmospheric pressure affects the amount of oxygen available for inhalation. The cabin of the aero plane must be pressurized to replicate the pressure at a lower height in order to allow human presence in the flight at high altitudes. Aircraft oxygen systems are designed to regulate and dilute oxygen levels as needed, or to create a supply of pure oxygen for use by the crew or passengers. The use of oxygen in gaseous form is frequent in aero planes, however the use varies depending on the aircraft type. The oxygen cylinders are adapted properly to feed a system via a regulator and tubing in light twin-engine aircraft oxygen systems, which are built-in on high performance. If individual oxygen is required, the passenger portion features multiple breathing stations where all passengers can plug in a hose and mask. The aircrafts that are used for transport have an expanded gaseous oxygen system that is built-in and serves as a backup system for cabin pressurization.

The key players analyzed in the report include Afran, Technodinamika, Cobham plc, Aerox, Precise Flight, Inc, Aviation Oxygen Systems Inc, Adams Rite Aerospace Inc, Rockwell Collins, Inc, Essex Industries, Inc, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Adams Rite Aerospace Inc.

COVID-19 Impact analysis

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the operations of numerous industries have either been temporarily halted or are functioning with a minimal workforce due to enforced lockdowns and imposed restrictions by respective governing bodies. The global military aircraft oxygen system market is no different, and this factor is anticipated to have a significantly negative impact on the revenue growth of this industry. Additionally, the high costs associated with the installation and maintenance of these machines is also a factor that may hamper the revenue growth of the global military aircraft oxygen system market over the course of this forecast period.

Top impacting factor

Increase in air travel, replacement of aging aircraft, and increasing passenger traffic are the major factors drives the growth of the aircraft oxygen system market.

Stringent regulations for safety, and supplier production capacity limitations are the restraints that hindered the growth of the aircraft oxygen system market.

Reconfiguration of cabin structure and system setup challenge doors are the major factors offering an opportunity for the growth of aircraft oxygen system market.

Increase in passenger traffic aircraft

Three main reasons are generally cited to explain the ongoing global growth in air travel. First is the increase in low-cost carriers, who have almost doubled their market share. Second is the growth of the global middle class. Both these developments have increased the number of consumers able to afford air travel. Finally, there is also the growth in airport infrastructure spending, which has increased the global carrying capacity. The number of scheduled passengers handled by the global airline industry has increased in all but one of the last 15 years. Scheduled passengers refer to the number of passengers who have booked a flight with a commercial airline. Excluded are passengers on charter flights, whereby an entire plane is booked by a private group. The highest share of airline passenger traffic accounting for one third of the global total. The region also includes the busiest air routes. For instance, 3AA and 3HT cylinders, and DOT 3AA 1800 (3AA) cylinders are standard industrial size steel cylinders found mostly in airplanes. They are being replaced with 3HT cylinders.

Increase in passengers air travel

Increasing air travel continues to remain a preliminary factor influencing the development of advanced aircraft oxygen system. According to the analysis of IATA (International Air Transport Association), around 7.8 billion passengers are expected to adopt air travel by 2036. This has paved potential pathways for aircraft oxygen system manufacturers to introduce advanced products for airlines, which is projected to spearhead the growth of the aircraft oxygen system market in the coming years. Moreover, in order to cope up with the cabin pressure in the aircraft, it has been recommended by the ICAO (International civil Aviation Organization) to use supplementary oxygen to avoid hypoxia which has fuelled the sales of aircraft oxygen system. OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) of new generation aircrafts are engaged in integrating advanced features. This has encouraged incorporation of smart aircraft oxygen system that includes sensors for detecting oxygen levels and facilitate uninterrupted supply of oxygen. For instance, the OBOGS (On Board Oxygen Generating System) produces oxygen and carries out filtration, oxygen gas monitoring and quality control in aircraft.

Replacement of aging aircraft

Due to the aging aircraft and other strategic structures, nondestructive evaluation (NDE) is needed to monitor the condition of the structures. Due to the wide use of continuous carbon fiber polymer-matrix composites in structures, NDE of this material is particularly needed. The electrical resistance technique described a method of NDE. Other methods include infrared (IR) thermography (Pawar and Peters, 2013) and ultrasonic inspection. The structural integrity of aging aircraft structures can be directly related to corrosion. As the service life of aircraft increases, eventually there will be a growing probability of corrosion formation, along with other forms of damage such as fatigue cracks, stress–corrosion cracking and other local or global damage. In addition, aging aircraft can accumulate residual structural stresses in their structures, or on the rivets and around rivet holes, decreasing the mechanical properties of Al alloys and reducing the lifetimes of these highly expensive pieces of equipment.

