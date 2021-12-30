Search and Rescue Robots Market Likely to Enjoy Explosive Growth by 2030 | Boston Dynamics, FLIR Systems, Saab AB

Search and rescue robots market 2021–2030 analysis by Allied Market Research. The global market segmented by type, end user, operation type and region.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Search and Rescue Robots Market Outlook 2030 -

The Search and Rescue Robots is the modern tool for rescuers to easily find the victims inside damaged buildings, collect disaster data, detect dangerous materials and operate in hazardous situations, and provide first aid kits. Robots and drones for search and rescue could be cheaper, smaller, smarter, and more versatile. As the inclusion of Artificial Intelligence in robotics makes it easier to automate the process of finding victims and sources of danger. In the near term, the robots may autonomously patrol the water or air without any human involvement. Substantial investments in the robots, software, and its components, to innovate and develop new drones that are more robust and agile to be deployed in the harsh conditions, have been the primary technology trends impacting the market globally.

The key players analyzed in the report include Boston Dynamics, FLIR Systems, Inc., Howe & Howe Technologies, Inc., Hydronalix, Kongsberg Maritime, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Pliant Energy Systems LLC, Saab AB, and Thales Group.

COVID-19 Impact analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a multi-level impact on economies globally. The global manufacturing of components and systems of search and rescue robots, their assembly lines have been moderately impacted since the supply of search and rescue robots is deployed for surveillance purpose during lockdown. Resuming the manufacturing and delivery of search and rescue robots depends on the level of COVID-19 exposure a country is facing, the level at which manufacturing operations are running, and import-export regulations, among others. Although companies may still be taking in orders, delivery schedules might not be fixed. Another result of the COVID-19 crisis is that many countries have cut down their overall defense budgets. According to industry experts, defense departments are likely to focus more on sectors of high importance to national security, and budgets for research and non-critical sectors would be temporarily cut. However, countries like the US, China, and some European countries have increased their planned defense spending during this time, contrary to other countries.

Top Impacting Factors

Advancement in technology, increasing use of robots in areas affected by chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) rescue mission, and easily reachable in compact & hazardous situation are driving the growth of the market.

Hardware and software malfunctions is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Rising defense budget, and development of firefighting robots can be seen as an opportunity for the market investments.

The search and rescue robots market trends are as follows:

Advancement in technology

Robots play a crucial part in the applications where there is a risk of life, as these robots can easily reach to the spot where humans rescuers find difficult, they can be applied in the operations where the environments are not so suitable for human rescuers, and they can be deployed for longer hours without any break. Robots are also used to collect the information to start the operation of rescuing by assessing the situation and location as by locating the trapped people, the rescue teams can concentrate their efforts on areas where victims have been identified. Time is the key when lives are on the stake as every minute of the victim oscillate between life and death, these robots are developed to reach quickly and reduce the duration of these missions. For instance, in 2019, The University of Manchester worked on a project with partners from four European countries to improve detection under debris after a disaster in which they developed chemical sensors that can be mounted on worm robots that can enter through any small crack in debris, and send a signal to rescuer if any live person is detected. Also, Hydronalix EMILY, a remote-controlled robotic rescue boat that can rescue peoples in distress when they are drowning. It has the capacity for five to eight people to hang on till they are towed back to safety. Thus advancement in technology driving the growth of the search and rescue robots market.

Hardware and software malfunctions

Robots suffer from hardware and software malfunctions. Even though they are designed and built for tough situations, they continue to face unknown challenges. The challenges can be of different types, such as extreme temperatures, component breakdowns, and software jams. UGVs are controlled by human operators either through tethered modes or remotely. In certain cases, human operators lose control of these robots, or sometimes robots miscalculate commands, thereby resulting in mission failures. Engineers face challenges in creating fully autonomous robots as this technology is still in the developmental phase. Thus hardware and software malfunctions in robots is expected to hamper the market growth.

