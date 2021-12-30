Road Safety Market Size, Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2020 - 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Road Safety Market Size – USD 2.96 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.2%, Market Trends – Emergence of smart cities and smart transportation

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Road Safety Market will be worth USD 5.77 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing number of road accidents.

Adoption of smart city initiatives and smart transportation techniques in the emerging economies such as automated traffic assistance, parking and traffic management, predictive traffic analytics, and passenger information system is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the road safety market players of road safety solutions.

The Road Safety report is also furnished with beneficial strategic recommendations that will enable the companies to fortify their market positions. The report covers a detailed investigation of the cost analysis and geographical bifurcation to impart a thorough understanding of the Road Safety market.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape and covers profiling of the key players along with their product portfolios, Road Safety market position, production and manufacturing capacity, business strategies, lucrative alliances and partnerships, extensive research and development activities, revenue contribution, and gross profit margins.

Key participants include SWARCO, REDFLEX HOLDINGS, SENSYS GATSO GROUP, JENOPTIK, IDEMIA, KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, FLIR SYSTEMS, CUBIC CORPORATION, and SIEMENS, among others.

Pivotal feature in the Report

Redflex Holdings, an innovative global technology company, which designs and creates solutions that enable smarter cities, announced the launch of Halo Edge. The Halo Edge is the next generation (deep learning-based algorithms) intelligent ANPR camera solution that delivers Clean Air or low emissions zones detection.

The Red Light & Speed Enforcement segment held the largest market share of 51.2% in 2019. The increasing need to reduce the number of collisions and right-angle crashes has increased the adoption of the Red Light & Speed Enforcement.

Professional services are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period. The increasing need for the improvement of operational efficiency, wise financial management, and business productivity are driving the growth of the professional services in the road safety market over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. Adoption of advanced technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and data analytics solution in the transportation system has driven the growth of road safety solutions in the region.

Vernacular analysis covers a comprehensive breakdown of the market into key territorial to offer better insights about production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, trends and demands, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of key players in each region along with revenue share, revenue growth, and CAGR.

An extensive interpretation of the Global Road Safety market based on the key geographies of the world offers a strategic insight into the market size and market share of the industry. The key regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Suspicion disintegrate in the report:

The Global Road Safety Market report offers an elaborate analysis of the different elements of the industry, such as product development and technological advancements, product types, applications, and major expansion strategies undertaken by prominent companies. The assessment has been done based on primary and secondary research with a special focus on technological advancements, prominent industry players and suppliers, and distributors operating in the industry.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Road Safety Market

Critical understanding of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

The data is garnered through stringent primary and secondary research and further validated and verified through industry veterans and experts. The report begins with basic information about the market, such as definitions, applications, classifications, value chain analysis, among others, to facilitate a better understanding among the readers.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Road Safety Market on the basis of Solutions, Services, and region:

Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Incident Detection & Response

Red Light & Speed Enforcement

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR)/Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR)

Others

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Managed Services

Professional Services (Support and maintenance, System Integration and deployment, Consulting and Training)

The report is furnished with the latest changes in the market scenario and demand and supply ratios with regards to the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. The research report offers an initial and future assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry and offers insights for the businesses to overcome the difficulties raised by the crisis.

Main chapters covered in this report:

Part 01: Market Overview

Part 02: Market Size, by regions

Part 03: Market Revenue, by countries

Part 04: Market Competition, by key players

Part 05: Company Profiles

The analysis is done on the basis of the authentic and relevant information obtained from in-depth primary and secondary research. Additionally, the factors expected to drive or restrain the growth of the market are studied extensively in the report.

Thank you for reading our report. For further information regarding the report or to get a customized copy of it, please connect with us. We will make sure you receive a report perfectly tailored to your needs.

