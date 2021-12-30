Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market To Reach USD 836.0 Million By 2028 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Product launches and research for advanced cell culture surface coating options.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global cell culture protein surface coating market was valued at USD 314.2 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 836.0 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 13.6%. Cell culture is a process in which cells are grown under controlled physical environment outside their natural environment. Cell culture protein surface coating helps to improve adhesion and growth of in vitro cell culture. These cells are helpful in developing model systems for research, studying cellular functions, stem cell research, drug discovery, and genetic engineering. The growing scope of associated culture industry across the globe has helped the market for cell culture protein surface coating grow.

With incidents of chronic diseases on the rise around the world, the research, drug development, and clinical trials on various therapies also need to be increased. Therefore, the demand for target industry usage will also have a boost. This will be a significant factor fuelling the growth of this industry. It also helps in cell isolation, which plays a very vital role in the diagnostics and research of chronic diseases. It helps in drug discovery by studying the behavior of the cells and their response to disease and drugs. This technique of drug discovery helps to generate medicines that can be used for the treatment of various diseases such as cancer, genetic disorders, and autoimmune diseases. All these factors have contributed towards a positive dynamic growth curve of this industry, and it is expected to keep growing in the coming years.

North America is recognized for its healthcare-related culture laboratories and research funding. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) extensively finance stem cell research in the United States each year. Moreover, the National Cancer Institute (NCI) allocates high funding for research into cancer disorders and personalized medicine to institutions and companies working with research centers. These aspects boost the significance of cell culture activities. The healthcare expenditure is, therefore, high in the United States and Canada.

Furthermore, improving government initiatives, availability of research funds from private as well as public bodies, and rising awareness about the benefits of this technology are among the key factors propelling the growth of the target market.

The report is formulated through exhaustive primary and secondary research which is verified and validated by industry experts, research analysts, and professionals. The report aims to help readers and users improve their business performances by providing insightful data about business sphere such as recent technological development, product advancements, and adoption of strategic business steps. The report also offers extensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with business overviews, expansion plans, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, and partnerships among others.

Top Companies in the Market Include:

Corning Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Greiner Bio One International GmbH, BioVision Inc. and Trevigen Inc. who are investing a lot in research and development to bring in innovations to carve a niche field for themselves and get an advantage over their competitors.

Increasing focus on development of vaccines to combat COVID-19 pandemic and focus on preventive medicine to mitigate future epidemics and pandemics, rising number of product approvals for drugs and therapeutics, and rapid digital transformation in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry are some key factors expected to drive revenue growth over the forecast period. With the social distancing norms in place and growing focus on telemedicine, digital technologies were adopted at an accelerated rate allowing healthcare professionals to efficiently manage health of the patients. One of the most crucial drivers of the pharma & healthcare industry is the rapid integration of artificial intelligence in key areas such as R&D, patient care, commercialization, and drug discovery and development. It has also led to a reduction in healthcare expenditure and improved efficiency of the systems which is expected to further contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Furthermore, to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape, an extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are included in the report. Along with this, feasibility analysis and investment return analysis are also covered. The report is segmented on the basis of product types offered in the market, application spectrum, and key regions of the Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Cell culture protein surface coating market is growing at a CAGR of 14.4% in Asia-Pacific, followed by North America & Europe with significant growth.

• Currently, North America dominates the market, followed by Europe. It is expected that the Asia-Pacific region will lead in terms of CAGR in the forecast period, owing to it to the increasing awareness for this method as an effective treatment for various chronic diseases, and favorable government regulations supporting the adoption of culture associated methods.

• With the cases of chronic diseases on the rise worldwide, the demand of this market has increased in every part of the world. Moreover, the adoption of 3D cell culture has increased in the recent past, which has contributed greatly towards the development of target market.

• Strategic mergers or acquisitions supports vendors develop their product portfolio and geographical influence. Also, the rising demand for personalized medicine is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the associated culture associated industry for the treatment of chronic diseases, which further propelled the demand for cell culture protein surface coating market.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the cell culture protein surface coating market on the basis of coating type, protein source, end use and region:

Coating Type (Revenue in USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

• Self-Coating

• Pre-Coating

o Multiwall/Microwell Plates

o Flasks

o Petri Dishes

o Slides

o Others

Protein Source (Revenue in USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

• Animal-derived Protein

• Human-derived Protein

• Synthetic Protein

• Plant-derived Protein

End Use (Revenue in USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

• Research laboratories and institutes

• Biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies

• Cell banks

• Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories

Key Regions Studied in the Report:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization of the report or further query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to your requirements.

