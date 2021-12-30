Electric Vehicle Battery Market Growth,Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Share and Forecast Till 2027

Emergen Research

Electric Vehicle BatteryMarket Size – USD 13.36 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 15.1%, Market Trends – High demand in the e-mobility trend.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market is expected to reach USD 46.80 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. A major factor driving growth is the rising demand for alternative energy sources.The power generation of electricity reduces carbon dioxide emissions or other dangerous pollutants effectively. Hence, electric vehicle battery technology has a major role to play in resolving environmental issues and promoting the use of renewable energy carriers. Continued product advances and technologies are expected to bring new possibilities for emerging players.

The study is a professional probe into the revenue generated and capacity estimates for the Electric Vehicle Battery Market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 empower the business owners to maintain a competitive edge over their rivals. The research further examines and provides data on the market by type, application and geography interspersed with illustrations and other graphical representations. The market analysis not only determines the attractiveness of the industry but also the evolving challenges and opportunities and their association with the weaknesses and strengths of prominent market leaders. Other factors taken into consideration when studying the industry include profitability, manufacturing capability, distribution channels and industry cost structure and major success factors.

Radical Highlights of the Electric Vehicle Battery Market Report:

• Comprehensive overview of the Electric Vehicle Battery market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

• Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

• Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

• Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

• Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Electric Vehicle Battery market

• Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

• Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

• Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

• The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

A123 Systems,

East Penn Manufacturing Company, LLC,

BYD Co. Ltd.,

EnerSys,

GS Yuasa Corporation,

Hitachi, Ltd.,

Exide Technologies,

Johnson Controls,

LG Chem Ltd., and

Duracell, among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

• The major potential for market expansion identified in the near future is expected to be provided by the capable government policies and expenditure for expanding the public charging system, coupled with the increased efficacy of the electric vehicle.

• The majority share in the passenger vehicle segment is primarily due to the high Electric Vehicle penetration in the sector.

• Due to the growing demand for battery-powered buses and lightweight trucks, the commercial segment is expected to grow continuously over the predicted span.

• Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing section due to the Chinese government's supportive policies and China's growth as the world's hub for EV batteries.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Electric Vehicle Battery Market on the basis of vehicle type, battery type, propulsion, and region:

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Lithium-Ion

• Lead-Acid

• Nickel-Metal Hydride

• Sodium-Ion

• Others

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Passenger Vehicles

• Commercial Vehicles

Propulsion Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

• Battery Electric Vehicle

• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Electric Vehicle Battery market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Electric Vehicle Battery market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Electric Vehicle Battery market.

