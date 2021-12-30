Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents Market To Reach USD 12.23 Billion By 2028 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Increase in the demand for advanced technology in healthcare sector and increased number of target diseases and surgeries

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents market was valued at USD 6,421.1 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 12.23 Billion by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 8.30%. Blood loss has always been a concern in surgery. Hemostasis is the formation of blood clots at the site of injury. It is a complex interaction between the platelets plasma proteins and coagulation and fibrinolysis pathways. Platelets provide the initial hemostasis response.

The number of hemostatic agents and tissue sealants have been developed and are currently used in various surgical disciplines all across the world. Hemostasis and tissue sealing agents are used in medical applications and act as a catalyst in blood clotting. This reduces the time required for clotting of the blood and prevents blood loss. An increase in the adoption of advanced technologies and increasing investment in the healthcare infrastructure is expected to drive the market growth in the coming decades. Additionally, the increasing number of diabetic patients, cardiovascular conditions, urological issues, liver problems, and gastrointestinal conditions owing to the changed lifestyle and inappropriate eating habits among the population is expected to raise the number of surgeries. For instance, according to the CDC, these procedures categories made up 72% of procedures performed on females and 67% of those performed on males. It is anticipated to drive the market growth positively for hemostasis and tissue sealing products in the market during the forecast period.

Some of the critical factors responsible for propelling the growth of the Hemostasis and tissue sealing market include increasing need to stop the blood during surgical processes, reduction in blood loss, increased demand for surgeries owing to an increase in chronic disease patients, and an increasing number of road accidents. For instance, according to the WHO, every year approximately 1.35 million people are cut short as a result of a road traffic crash, between 20 and 50 million more people suffer non-fatal injuries, with many incurring a disability as a result of their injury. Additionally, hemostasis and tissue sealants also help in the healing of the damage. It facilitates healing of the injury ranging from a small cut to serious neurological surgery. However, complications can include allergic reactions and other post-surgery implications, associated side effects, and an increase in surgical processes coupled with high product prices are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Offerings of the Global Hemostasis And Tissue Sealing Agents Market Report:

• Deep insights into the Hemostasis And Tissue Sealing Agents market landscape

• Key details about the regional segmentation of the Hemostasis And Tissue Sealing Agents market

• Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends

• Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry

• Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments

Market Dynamics:

Ongoing efforts of key players to develop advanced therapeutics and drugs, rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing, ad blockchain technologies, among others, and growing focus on precision medicine have led to rapid changes in the pharma and healthcare industry. Legalization and acceptance of medical marijuana, rising focus on connected devices in healthcare sector, and popularization of beyond-the-pill have further revolutionized the healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has played a crucial role in the progress of healthcare industry with rapid shift in focus on preventive healthcare, increasing awareness about health and wellness, growth of telemedicine and teleconsultation, and rapid adoption of advanced technologies to cater to the growing patient pool.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the market to offer key insights about the key companies operating in the market. The section discusses in detail the initiatives and innovations adopted by the key players to gain a strong foothold in the market. It also provides insights into mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others to offer a better understanding of the market.

Key companies in the market include:

Johnson & Johnson, C R Bard, Integra Life Sciences, Cohera Medical, Equimedical, CryoLife, Advance Medical, Solution, Smith & Nephew, Pfizer, and B Braun Medical Inc.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents market is growing at a CAGR of 9% in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 8.1 % and 8.0 % CAGR, respectively. Increased demand of hemostats and tissue sealants in the surgical processes is driving the growth of the market.

• In 2018, Topical Hemostats segment is expected to dominate Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents which holds 51.3% of the global market. North America regional market is the chief revenue generating source for this product segment, followed by European countries and Asia-Pacific regions

• Chronic diseases like Diabetes, Hernia fixation, urological disorders, spinal injuries, brain hemorrhage and liver injuries are few diseases that require the usage of hemostats and tissue sealing products. Increase in these diseases will ultimately lead to an increase in demand for tissue sealants. For instance, a new 'biological glue' developed by Chinese researchers could one day stop hearts and arteries from uncontrollably bleeding.

• Increased preference of hemostats and tissue sealants over the other products for the process of injury healing or wound closure has led to its increasing use in multiple conditions, especially in endoscopic procedures.

• Minimally invasive surgery is making use of hemostasis and tissue sealing products for urological treatments, thereby promoting the growth of Hemostasis and tissue sealing market. For instance, in June 2019, FDA clears J&J and Grifols' blood-stopping protein spray for surgical bleeds

• The highest demand is expected from the cardiovascular conditions followed by general surgeries. For instance, according to the data of National Center for Health Statistics, 48 million surgical inpatient procedures were performed in the United States

• Owing to the better results obtained by using hemostasis and tissue sealing products in cardiovascular surgeries and general surgeries has attributed to an increased demand for tissue sealing products.

• Topical hemostat is extensively used in general injury treatment and provides cost efficiency, quick and easy absorbability, minimal tissue reaction and non-antigenicity owing to the larger share of the market by topical hemostats segment.

• Hemostasis includes the coagulation of blood vessels, fibrinolysis and platelet aggregation pathways by activation of hemostasis system. Hemostats involve hemostasis agents and their delivering medium which could be ready-to-use applicator or a pre-filled syringe.

• Some of the prime advantages associated with tissue sealants are, ease of use, better visualization, reduced need for transfusion, better application in patients with coagulation disorders, reduced exudates and so on.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents market on the basis of type, material type, application type, end use, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Topical Hemostats

• Adhesives & Tissue sealants

• Others

Material type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Collagen Based

• Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose (ORC) based

• Gelatin based

• Polysaccharide Based

• Others

Applications Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Minimally invasive surgery

• General Surgery

• Others

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Hospital

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Home Care Settings

• Others

Regional Analysis:

The section covers a comprehensive analysis of key regions for production and consumption ratio, import/export analysis, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and demands, and presence of prominent players in each region. The regional analysis segments also offers a country-wise analysis to offer panoramic view of the market and help investors, clients, stakeholders, and businesses better understand the opportunities and growth scope of the Hemostasis And Tissue Sealing Agents market.

The regional analysis covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

