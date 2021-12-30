Carbon Nanotube Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

Emergen Research

Carbon Nanotube Market Size – USD 5,280.0 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 14.9%, Market Trends –Growing demand in energy storage

The Global Carbon Nanotube Market report serves as an accurate database providing the precise market estimations based on a detailed industry analysis.

The Global Carbon Nanotube Market report serves as an accurate database providing the precise market estimations based on a detailed industry analysis. The highly professional report is targeted at readers and businesses interested in this sphere. Our team of analysts has employed primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the estimated market share over the projected timeframe, as well as to analyze the major market segments, including regional bifurcation. The report enumerates the key market players, scrutinizing their strategic initiatives such as collaborations & partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, technological innovation, and new product launches.

The global carbon nanotube market is expected to reach USD 16.22 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The carbon nanotube (CNT) market is experiencing a rapid growth attributable to its rising demand from end-user industries such as electrical & electronics, aerospace & defense, energy, healthcare, automotive, and textiles. Carbon nanotubes are appropriate for a large number of applications necessitating resilience, robustness, electrical & thermal conductivity, and lightweight characteristics as compared to conventionally used materials

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Emergen Research has segmented the global carbon nanotube market on the basis of product type, methods, industry vertical, and region:

• Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Single-Walled Carbon Nanotube

o Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotube

• Methods Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Arc Discharge

o Laser Ablation of Graphite

o Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

• Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Electrical & Electronics

o Aerospace & Defense

o Energy

o Healthcare

o Automotive

o Textiles

o Others

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Arkema SA, Carbon Solutions Inc., Showa Denko K.K., Arry International Group Ltd., FutureCarbon GmbH, Unidym Inc., Continental Carbon Company, Klean Carbon Inc., Hyperion Catalysis International Inc., and Cnt Co. Ltd., among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

• By product type, multi-walled carbon nanotubes, in terms of revenue, contributed to the largest market size of USD 4.80 Billion in 2019. The structure of this product type results in better conductivity and the strength of atomic bonds enables it to endure high temperatures.

• By industry vertical, the electrical & electronics industry held the second-largest market share in 2019 and is projected to witness a growth rate of 14.6% in the forecast period. A much larger number of transistors produced from CNTs can be fitted on a chip, due to their small size, as compared to the number fitted on a silicon chip. Also, the chips are faster, very efficient, and produce much less heat than silicon chips.

• North America, in terms of revenue, held the second-largest market share in 2019, owing to the growth and technological advancements in the electronics industry and increased production of engineered polymers (CNTs improve the thermal decomposition and melting temperatures) in the region.

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the carbon nanotube market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the carbon nanotube market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the carbon nanotube market.

Radical Highlights of the carbon nanotube Market Report:

• Comprehensive overview of the carbon nanotube market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

• Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

• Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

• Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

• Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the carbon nanotube market

• Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

• Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

• Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

• The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

