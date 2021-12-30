Ion Exchange Resin Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis, 2021–2028 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Rigorous regulations towards water conservation and the decreasing availability of fresh water is expected to drive the growth of the ion exchange resins market

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based on current analysis, the global ion exchange resin market was valued at USD 1,430.1 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2,063.3 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6%. An ion-exchange resin or ion-exchange polymer is a resin or polymer that acts as a medium for ion exchange. These beads generally provide a large surface area on and inside them. these beads are typically porous. Ion exchange is a process where ions are trapped occurring along with the accompanying release of other ions. There are numerous types of ion exchange resins. Usually white or yellowish, fabricated from an organic polymer substrate, an ion exchange resin is an insoluble matrix (or support structure) normally in the form of small (0.25–0.5 mm radius) microbeads. Ion exchange resins have the capacity to eliminate chlorine, organic mixtures, and radioactive foundations such as uranium and lanthanum resulting in increasing application scope in chemical processing, food & beverage, wastewater treatment, power generation, electronics, and mining.

The most common examples of the applications of ion exchange resins are water softening and water purification. Intensifying consciousness towards purification and softening of water is also being observed in industrial claims is projected to have a vital role in driving the ion exchange market. Owing to technological progressions and exceptional efficiency, consumer preferences are shifting towards ion exchange resins from conventional resins. Rigorous regulations towards water conservation and the decreasing availability of fresh water are expected to drive the growth of the ion exchange resins market. Separately from these market drivers, there are a few drawbacks that may hamper the market in the coming years. Drawbacks predominantly include chlorine contamination and organic contamination of resins. Clearance of spent ion exchange resins is being governed by rules and regulations to ensure that they don’t cause any potential harm.

Ion Exchange Resin Industry Overview

The global materials & chemicals industry revenue growth can be majorly attributed to increasing demand for essential consumer goods including soaps, detergents, and beauty & personal care products worldwide, rising preference for sustainable and eco-friendly raw materials, and growing use of advanced chemicals and raw materials in industries including agriculture, food & beverage industries, buildings & construction, automotive, packaging, and manufacturing industries. Other major factors driving the growth of this industry are rising pollution levels, increasing environmental awareness, increasing use of technologically advanced chemicals and materials, and rising demand for organic materials.

Key findings from the report

Only 60% of the industrial wastewater is treated, while roughly 40% of the treated water does not conform to the prearranged standards

In case of sewage treatment, the situation is excessively stern, as globally, the urban area has the capacity to treat just 37% of the sewage generated

The power segment is likely to lead the ion exchange resin market with the market share of 47.6% during the forecast period among the end-use industries due to environmental regulations by various water treatment industries and also, due to the rising number of nuclear power plants in various countries

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation started selling river water treatment systems to public and private sectors in Myanmar, where the economic growth is anticipated to drive the demand for safe drinking water

The municipal water treatment sector is expected to witness a major demand for ion exchange resins. This is so mainly because it helps in removing the impurities to the maximum extent possible

Dow Chemical Company launched next-generation ion exchange resins, which were re-engineered specifically to attain efficient industrial water treatment. Such launches are proving to be lucrative to the ion exchange resins market

Asia-Pacific regional segment of the ion exchange resin market is expected to register itself as the highest growing segment during the forecasted period, at a CAGR of 5.6%; owing to the qualitative as well as quantitative market potential offered in developing nations such as China & India

Approximately, 33% of the global population faces moderate or severe water shortage. Besides, it is suggested that roughly, 4.5 billion people will be required the need of consumable of polluted water resources by the end of the forecast period

Type (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2028)

Cationic Resins

Anionic Resins

Others

Application (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2028)

Water softening

Water purification

Metal purification

Purification of antibiotics

Catalysis

Other

By End-Use Industry (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2028)

Power

Chemical & Petrochemical

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Electrical & Electronics

Metal & Mining

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

