Foam Plastics Market Industry Analysis, Growth, Recent Trends, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2028

Foam Plastics Market Size – USD 51.76 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.5%, Market Trends – Growth of building & construction industry

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Foam Plastics Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Foam Plastics Market industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Foam Plastics Market along with crucial statistical data about the Foam Plastics Market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2028. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

The global foam plastics market size is expected to reach USD 73.88 billion at a revenue CAGR of 4.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to high demand in packaging applications as the material enables high level of safety and damage avoidance during transportation along the supply chains. Other major advantages of foam plastic applications in packaging is cost-effectiveness and easy availability. Also, foam plastics can be molded into a wide variety of shapes, and is thus used in specific applications demanding custom packaging. Also, usage of polyethylene foam in electronics goods packaging ensures superior cushioning, as well as good insulation during transportation.

Competitive Landscape

SABIC,

Alchemie Ltd.,

BASF SE,

Hexion Inc.,

Lanxess AG,

Covestro AG,

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV,

Huntsman International LLC,

LG Chem Ltd., and

Tosoh Corporation.

Regional Landscape

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Segments Covered in this Report

• Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Polystyrene

o Polyethylene

o Polyurethane

o Phenolic

o Polyolefin

o Silicone

o Polyvinyl Chloride

o Others

• Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Direct

o Indirect

• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Packaging

o Building & Construction

o Automotive

o Sports

o Footwear

o Aerospace

o Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Some Key Highlights In The Report

• In July 2019, Huntington Solution announced acquisition of Texas Foam to increase its production of temperature-sensitive packaging materials for goods sold via e-Commerce channels.

• By product type, polystyrene segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2020. Polystyrene-based foam plastic material is widely used in packaging and insulation. The material can be used as per requirement of specific applications, owing to its versatile strength. It also has high compressive strength and hence is widely used in heavy load bearing applications. In addition, lower compressive strength materials are extensively used in void forming applications.

• By application, building & construction segment accounted for significantly larger revenue share than other application segments in 2020. Foam plastics find extensive use in the building & construction sector for soundproofing and heat insulation, among others. Also, these materials are used as dilatation tapes and placed at vertical obstacles such as walls to provide complete flooring insulation. Foam plastics are appropriate for filling gaps, provide roof flashing, eave sealing, and acts as a barrier against water and oil. In addition, these materials are used in expansion joints and offer noise control solutions for floor joists.

• Foam plastics market in Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to presence of companies such as SABIC and others, steady growth of the e-Commerce sector, increasing activities in the construction industry, and rapid industrialization and urbanization.

Thank you for reading the report.

