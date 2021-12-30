Building Nests to Attract Oriental Storks – Six Million Birds Fall in Love with the Yellow River Estuary

In October this year, the Reserve witnessed another major event – the Yellow River Estuary National Park officially enters the substansive implementation phase. Dazhong

/EIN News/ -- JINAN, China, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Dongying, Shandong, China, where the Yellow River runs eastward into the sea, a rare big bird - Oriental Stork - is turning the place from a stopover for migration where it used to stay only temporarily into a new home to be born and bred. Dazhong Website reporters learned that in 2002, merely over 100 Oriental Storks were observed in the Yellow River Delta National Nature Reserve. The following dozen years saw the numbers of their nests and chicks alike increasing constantly. As of 2021, the number of Oriental Storks bred in the Reserve has passed the 2000 mark, rendering the place the world’s largest breeding ground of Oriental Storks.



As the most complete wetland ecosystem in the warm temperate zone of China, this place is not only the new home to Oriental Storks, but also a wonderland favored by more and more wild flora and fauna: 1630 species of wild animals and 685 species of plants find home here; When the Reserve was first set up, the amount of bird species was 187, and now it has increased to 371; Every year, upwards of 6 million birds come here to breed and winter. The Reserve has turned into the “international airport” of birds.

In October this year, the Reserve witnessed another major event - the Yellow River Estuary National Park officially enters the substantive implementation phase. What is the charm of this wonderland to win the favor of so many wild animals and plants in the past dozen years? The story between Zhu Shuyu, the “bird protector” of the Reserve, and the Oriental Storks may tell us the answer.

(In April 2021, two Oriental Storks were resting in an “attracting nest” in the Yellow River Delta National Nature Reserve. By the end of 2020, there are more than 100 “attracting nests” in the Reserve. For the nests designed by Zhu Shuyu and his colleagues, the upper part is 3 meters in diameter, the lower part is 2.5 meters in diameter, and the depth is 0.5 meter.)

https://sd.dzwww.com/sdnews/202112/t20211223_9599412.htm

