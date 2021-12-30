Vascular Guidewires Market to Hit $1,336 Million by 2026- Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing Region

Vascular Guidewires Market

A guidewire acts as a guide toward the introduction of a large device (such as a catheter) into a patient’s body.

Vascular Guidewires Market by Application (Coronary Guidewires, Peripheral Guidewires, Urology Guidewires, and Neurovascular Guidewires), Coating Type (Coated, and Non-Coated)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Vascular Guidewires Market by Application, Coating Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025, "The global vascular guidewires market size in 2017 is $883 million, and is projected to reach $1,336 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025. The coronary guidewires segment accounted for nearly half of the total vascular guidewires market share in 2017.

The vascular guidewires market is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period due to rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, increase in geriatric population, demand for minimally invasive procedures, and rapid technological advancements in guidewires drive the market growth. However, risks and complications associated with guidewires, and availability of effective conventional treatment options restrict the market growth. Conversely, increase in use of nitinol in vascular guidewires and growth opportunities in the emerging economies of the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions are expected to provide several opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Vascular Guidewires Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

Based on application, the market is categorized into coronary guidewires, peripheral guidewires, urology guidewires, and neurovascular guidewires.

Based on coating type, the market is categorized into coated and non-coated. The coated segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2018-2025, owing to its trackability and torque.

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀:

•This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Vascular Guidewires Market trends from 2018 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

•The Vascular Guidewires Market forecast is studied from 2018 to 2025.

•The Vascular Guidewires Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography industry.

•A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

•The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Vascular Guidewires Market.

North America dominated the market in 2017, accounting for the highest share, and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the development of innovative devices, adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, and mergers & acquisitions to acquire novel technologies are the important market trends.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard), Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Cook Medical Inc., Olympus Corporation, and Terumo Corporation.

The other guidewire competitors in the value chain include Stryker Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, AngioDynamics, Asahi Intecc USA, Inc., Bard Peripheral Vascular, Inc., and others.

