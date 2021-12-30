Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 600 Block of South Carolina Avenue, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, in the 600 block of South Carolina Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 7:07 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect demanded the victim’s property and then assaulted the victim. A struggle ensued and the suspect took the victim’s property.The suspect then fled the scene and was later arrested by responding officers.

On Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 18 year-old Karim Richardson, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

