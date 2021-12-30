USA Custom Running Shirts Singlets Shorts Jackets Tights For Men/Women Launched

Champion System USA, a custom cycling jersey, custom tri-suits and sports apparel manufacturer based in Lincoln, Nebraska, launches its service for custom running apparel and clothing for men and women.

/EIN News/ -- Lincoln, United States, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

With Champion System USA’s launch of its updated customization service for running gear, athletes can get access to high-performance apparel at a budget-friendly price. Moreover, they can customize the color and visual design of each piece to their liking.

More information about Champion System USA is available via https://champ-sys.com/custom-apparel/running

This newly revamped service is ideal for both male and female runners. Each piece is made of highly breathable fabrics that wick away sweat and cool down the skin.

Running is one of the most popular sports in the US due to its low barrier to entry. However, it is still important to get high-quality uniforms as they can greatly influence aerodynamics and speed.

As many runners only know too well, most running attire available on the market can be quite expensive. Through its customization service, Champion System USA provides a cost-effective alternative to buying off-the-shelf gear.

Customers can order a broad range of items, including shorts, singlets, jackets, tops, and sports bras. Items also have inherent UV protection, which shields the skin from harmful light rays.

Size options span from extra small to four extra-large, so athletes of all body types can be accommodated. There is also a useful guide that recommends the ideal size given a person’s height and vital statistics.

To personalize and purchase apparel, customers simply need to create an account with Champion System USA. Afterward, they can use the online design tool to tweak the design of uniforms and place an order.

About Champion System USA

Champion System USA is dedicated to elevating the game of athletes through its pro-level sporting attire. In addition to running gear, it also manufactures and customizes uniforms for cyclists and triathletes. Over the years, the company has worked with many of the country’s elite competitors and champion players.

A spokesperson says: “Our mission is to be the world’s leading custom apparel provider. We endeavor to offer a state-of-the-art experience that is fun, efficient, and easy while exemplifying our passion for innovation, quality, and excellence. When you order our products, you can rest assured of the fit and quality.”

Interested parties may visit https://champ-sys.com/custom-apparel/running if they need further details about the company and its services.

Contact Info:

Name: Cait Dumas-Hein

Email: Send Email

Organization: Champion System USA

Address: 603 Van Dorn St, Ste D, Lincoln, Nebraska 68502, United States

Phone: +1-402-875-6583

Website: https://www.champ-sys.com