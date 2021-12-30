The Worldwide Mass Spectrometry Market to rise at 8.0% CAGR through the end of the forecast period in 2030

Mass Spectrometry Market

The global mass spectrometry market size was valued at $5,885.28 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $12,697.21 million by 2030 from 2021 to 2030.

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Mass Spectrometry Market was pegged at $6.52 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $15.06 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in use of mass spectrometry techniques, growth in concerns for food and environmental welfare, and technological advancements have boosted the growth of the global mass spectrometry market. However, requirement of highly trained professionals and high cost of spectrometry equipment hinder the market growth. On the contrary, untapped potential in developing markets and miniaturization of mass spectroscopy equipment are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Mass Spectrometry Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

The report segments the global mass spectrometry market on the basis of technology, application, and region.

Based on technology, the hybrid mass spectrometry segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the market. In addition, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2030. The research also analyzes the segments such as single mass spectrometry and others.

On the basis of application, the pharmaceutical segment held the lion’s share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the market. However, the security segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

The global mass spectrometry market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀:

•This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Mass Spectrometry Market trends from 2021 to 2030 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

•The Mass Spectrometry Market forecast is studied from 2021 to 2030.

•The Mass Spectrometry Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography industry.

•A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

•The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Mass Spectrometry Market.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Waters Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Perkinelmer, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation., Kore Technologies, Ltd., Hiden Analytical, and Leco Corporation.

