Asia-Pacific Fertility Services Market to Grow Rapidly with CAGR Value of More than 15.5% During 2022-2030

Rise in the number of fertility clinics in the Asia-Pacific region are the factors propelling the growth of the Asia-Pacific fertility services market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Asia-Pacific Fertility Services Market by Procedure (IVF with ICSI, IUI, IVF without ICSI, Surrogacy, and Others), Service (Fresh Non-donor, Frozen Non-donor, Egg & Embryo Banking, Fresh Donor, and Frozen Donor), and End User (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinical Research Institutes): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The Asia-Pacific fertility services market size was valued at $4,529.06 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $20,492.95 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.5% from 2021 to 2030.

The rise in awareness regarding surrogacy and egg/sperm donation led to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increase in the median age of first-time motherhood is also fuelling the market growth. With changing lifestyles, many women suffer from gynecological conditions that reduce their chances of conceiving naturally. However, the high cost of the services offered by these infertility treatments is one of the factors that can impede the market growth. Hike in fertility tourism is offering many opportunities to the Asia-Pacific fertility services market.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players

Leading players of the Asia-Pacific fertility services market analyzed in the research include CooperSurgical, Inc., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, City Fertility, Fertility Associates Limited, Genea Limited, ESCO Life Sciences Group, Medicover Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Monash IVF Group Limited, and Virtus Health.

