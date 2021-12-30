Biobanking Market New Business Opportunities is Expected to Hit $57.67 Billion by 2028

Biobanking Market

The global biobanking market was valued at $42.10 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach $69.52 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Biobanking market size was pegged at garnered $37.93 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $57.67 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Increase in fatal chronic diseases, rise in funding, and surge in R&D activities for application of biobank specimens drive the growth of the global biobanking market. However, ethical and legal issues regarding biobanking and lack of awareness hamper the market growth. On the contrary, untapped potential in developing countries and surge in genomic research activities are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

According to the type of biobank, the market is bifurcated into population-based biobank and disease-oriented biobank. The disease-oriented biobank segment was the major revenue contributor in 2020, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in the geriatric population and rise in awareness & adoption of biobanking products for treatment of chronic diseases. By end user, the market is classified into academic institution and pharma & biotech companies. This is attributed to increase in prevalence of blood transfusion disease, development in healthcare sector, and advancement in R&D.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Biobanking Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀:

•This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Biobanking Market trends from 2021 to 2028 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

•The Biobanking Market forecast is studied from 2021 to 2028.

•The Biobanking Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography industry.

•A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

•The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Biobanking Market.

North America was the largest shareholder in the global biobanking market in 2020, owing to its well-established healthcare infrastructure, the surge in adoption of cell & stem therapy, increase in the geriatric population, and a rise in prevalence of chronic diseases. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increase in health awareness, development in health care infrastructure, and rise in the number of hospitals equipped with advanced medical facilities.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

BioIVT & Elevating Science, Geneticist Inc, Firalis S.A., AMS biotechnology Ltd. (AMSBIO LLC), and US Biolab Corporation, Inc., ProteoGenex, Inc., Cureline, Inc., Bay Biosciences LLC, CTI Biotech, and Boca Biolistics.

