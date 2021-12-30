Miami Entrepreneur Put His Community First and Pledges To Empower Families in 2022

Kingdom Financial Academy gets a helping hand From global branding expert Rey Perez, who turned a hybrid virtual Christmas event into a life changing moment for homeless teens and survivors of domestic violence in South Florida.

A shocking study involving only Millennials discovered that 84% were financially illiterate. The concern for the financial future of those between the ages of 18-34 is greater today than at any other point in history. The Miami based school, Kingdom Financial Academy, has assisted the underserved communities break free from financial strongholds. However, they (like many non-profits) are dependent on the donations of those who have a desire to make a difference.

Enter Rey Perez, Global Branding Expert, serial entrepreneur, and philanthropist who has spent over two decades building a global branding empire by empowering leaders to maximize their influence and monetize their mission. He accomplishes this by leading entrepreneurs and business owners to “Bring out their inner superhero and share him/her with the world.”

Rey teamed up with Daniel Isaiah Shalach, a local pastor and co-founder of Kingdom Financial Academy, to make an impact in their South Florida community. Shalach, who himself has partnered with many faith-centered entrepreneurs to scale their businesses and is an accomplished digital marketer, was looking for an angel and he found it in Rey.

Daniel’s passion for empowering survivors of domestic violence is rivaled only by his desire to reach and teach teens that have aged out of the foster care system at 18 and find themselves in a homeless shelter. Kingdom Financial Academy serves them by walking them through the steps to gain financial clarity while sharing the secrets to mastering their finances and credit.

“When I first approached Rey, I knew he had both the right contacts and the passion to make a difference. I was not expecting him to feature our non-profit as a beneficiary of his Business Growth Bootcamp. He partnered with several entrepreneurs from across the country who attended his live event and raised $3,300 for our charity. He then pledged to help us raise the rest of the $27,000 we need to empower 1000 families in the first half of 2022.” Shalach said.

Perez, who has appeared in several publications such as Forbes.com and Entrepreneur.com, has spent the last several years perfecting a next-level digital business card app that connects all your media in one place called My 360 Sites. Rey hosts a two-day branding event called Brand in 2 Days where he (along with other national experts) shares with entrepreneurs and business professionals how to generate more leads and sales for their business by leveraging this new revolutionary app.

The Brand in 2 Days December event was where Rey decided to launch his union with Kingdom Financial Academy to break financial strongholds while giving back to his beloved local Miami community in 2022.

“I already have a non-profit called “Influence With Love.org”. It focuses on supporting underprivileged children, teaching them entrepreneurship skills, and mentoring them to help them understand that they can be anything they want in their life. We support several youth organizations in the U.S. and all over the world, like Colombia, where the poverty level is devastating. These children (many orphans) only want to be loved and to know they can have an expectancy of changing their future. Partnering with Daniel allowed me to be part of an impact right here and right now in South Florida. Daniel presented the opportunity, and I stepped up without question.” says Rey.

Rey is part of a socially conscious business movement that allows entrepreneurs, business owners, and/or anyone who wants to make a difference to do so by donating their TIME, TALENT, or TREASURE. He is lasering his focus in 2022 to change lives on three levels, locally by partnering with Kingdom Financial Academy, nationally by mentoring his clients on professional branding in a way that properly showcases their skills and passions, and lastly, globally by reaching orphans and youth in other countries with little resources.

If you would like to learn more about supporting this great cause or to connect with Rey Perez, you can reach him and his team at www.ReyPerez360.com

