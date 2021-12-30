Infection Surveillance Services Market: The Evolution of a New Subspecialty will reach $$407.06 Million by 2030

North America contributed to the highest market share in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominant share by 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Infection Surveillance Services Market by Offering (Software and Services), Infection Type (Hospital-acquired Pneumonia, Bloodstream Infections, Surgical Site Infections, Gastrointestinal Infections, Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs), and Others), and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Academic Institutes, and Long-term Care Facilities): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021––2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Technological advancements, surge in prevalence of health-associated infections, and supportive government initiatives drive the growth of the global infection surveillance services market. North America contributed to the highest market share in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominant share by 2030. The Covid-19 pandemic put a lot of stress upon the healthcare systems worldwide and raised the risk of health-associated infections among Covid-19 patients.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13474

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Alpha Source Inc.

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Baxter International Inc.

Gojo Industries Inc.

BioVigil, Premier Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

RLDatix

Wolters Kluwer

Key Findings Of The Study:

By offering, the software segment was the highest contributor to the infection surveillance services market in 2020.

On the basis of infection type, the surgical site infections segment dominated the market in 2020.

Depending on end user, the hospital & clinic segment exhibited the highest growth in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

Get upto 25% Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13474

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?

Q1. What is the market value of Infection Surveillance Services Market report in forecast period?

Q2. What would be forecast period in the market report?

Q3. What is the market value of Infection Surveillance Services Market in 2020?

Q4. Which is base year calculated in the Infection Surveillance Services Market report?

Q5. Does the Infection Surveillance Services Market company is profiled in the report?

Q6. Which are the top companies hold the market share in Infection Surveillance Services Market?

Q7. Does the Infection Surveillance Services Market report provides Value Chain Analysis?

Q8. What are the key trends in the Infection Surveillance Services Market report?

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 25% Discount):

Amoxicillin Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Veterinary X-Ray Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.