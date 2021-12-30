DOT News Release: VIRTUAL PUBLIC MEETINGS FOR INTERSTATE H-1 EASTBOUND IMPROVEMENTS, OLA LANE TO LIKELIKE HIGHWAY OFFRAMP JAN. 5 & 6

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) will be holding two virtual public meetings on the Interstate H-1 Eastbound Improvements, Ola Lane to Likelike Highway Offramp Project on Wednesday, Jan. 5 and Thursday, Jan. 6. HDOT is pursuing this project to improve safety and relieve congestion at the Middle Street merge of the H-1 and H-201 Moanalua Freeways.

The virtual public meetings will be held using Microsoft Teams. Meeting details are:

Wednesday, Jan. 5, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Click here for Microsoft Teams meeting link or call 1-808-829-4853 and use Conference ID: 344 253 388#

Thursday, Jan. 6, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Click here for Microsoft Teams meeting link or call 1-808-829-4853 and use Conference ID: 957 871 164#

During the meeting the project team will share an overview of the Interstate H-1 Eastbound Improvements, Ola Lane to Likelike Highway Offramp project will collect public feedback on the project. Those unable to join the virtual meetings may review the Draft Environmental Assessment (EA) at the OEQC website (direct link to the EA here). Comments on the Draft EA may be sent via email to the HDOT project manager, Ms. Holly Yuen, at [email protected] by Jan. 15, 2022. Written comments may be sent to the following address:

HDOT Public Affairs Office

869 Punchbowl Street

Honolulu, HI 96813

To request language interpretation an auxiliary aid or special services (e.g., sign language interpreter, materials in alternate format), please contact Ms. Yuen prior to the meeting date at [email protected] or 808-692-7560. Please submit requests as early as possible to allow adequate time to fulfill requests.

Text telephone (TTY) users may use the telecommunication relay service (TRS) to contact HDOT.

Upon request, this notice is available in alternate formats such as large print, braille, or electronic copy.

###