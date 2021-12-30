Speed limit on Kamehameha Highway between Castle Junction and Halekou Interchange will be reduced

Main, News Posted on Dec 29, 2021 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the planned reduction of the speed limit on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) between the highway’s intersections with Pali Highway (“Castle Junction”) and the Halekou Interchange (onramp to northbound H-3).

Effective from the installation of new speed limit signage on Jan. 3, the speed limit in the area will be 35 mph. Formerly the speed limit was 45 mph.

The speed limit is being lowered due to the pedestrian destinations such as Hawaii Pacific University and the Pali Golf Course in the area. Following setting of the 35-mph speed limit, HDOT will begin the process to transition from the existing pedestrian activated beacon due to difficultly in procuring replacement parts and repeated collisions causing downtime for the system. Two raised pedestrian crosswalks as shown at http://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/files/2021/12/Proposed-Raised-X-Walk_Bike-Lane.pdf will replace the beacon.

Raised pedestrian crosswalks have proven effective in reducing speeding and increasing compliance in yielding for pedestrians. Raised pedestrian crosswalks have been installed in 22 locations throughout the state and there have been no pedestrian accidents or fatalities in any of the areas we have installed the raised crosswalks.

