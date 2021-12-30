Submit Release
Yucreat opens its DeFi Idea incubator, projects will be supported by crypto staking of YUCT! The first innovation token

Yucreat is now seeking its first 10 Innovators with ideas that would like to debut on the platform and be the first Featured projects starting January 2022.

LUXEMBOURG, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yucreat is now seeking its first 10 Innovators/Promoters with their ideas that would like to debut on the platform and be the first Featured projects starting January 2022.

Vancouver, BC.
As many as 10 entrepreneurs will receive; Financial ($YUCT) and Professional Support from the Team Yucreat business coach in their quest to fabricate or create innovative ideas. Higher visibility, a secure environment, fantastic community are awaiting these entrepreneurs!

Ideas to be developed can be anything from a new mobile phone case to a beach cleanup, political organization, and charitable concerts. As per the platform's description, if a group can make it with people, you can probably make it with Yucreat.

After its Testnet launch that began on the 6th of June 2021, Yucreat is now officially seeking its first real-life projects for its Blockchain platform destined at Innovators, Ideators, and Promoters.

Yucreat is the Decentralized idea incubator that permits backers to use YUCT tokens to stake on "Real Life" projects they would like to see occur.

Yucreat will leave up to five of the 10 seats open to prioritizing eco/climate-oriented projects.

To be eligible, projects must meet the following conditions:
Applicants must present their Project before the 15th of February 2022
Applicants must fill the Yucreat Projects form here
Applicants must have a verified Yucreat account with a reputation score of at least 65
Applicants will NOT present projects that could lead to the development of weapons or any devices/processes that could harm human beings or the ecosystem we depend on to survive.

The participants will receive:

Support in the form of YUCT allocation for their Project (up to 10K USDT).
Coaching sessions from real-life mentors to help you increase creativity and productivity.
Help with promoting your Project on the Yucreat Platform and its network.
Optimization of the Project to ensure maximum return for the participants.
Support in evaluating needed partners
More.

About Yucreat:

Yucreat is reinventing innovation by providing users with an easy and cheap way to make contacts, accomplish tasks, find skills, display results to potential employers, and empower resource owners. Yucreat unites Real Life production to a Collaborative environment with DeFi. It offers crypto payments to freelancers, innovators and sellers. Thru its marketplace, Yucreat facilitates the process of innovation up to the market distribution.

Yucreat Whitepaper:

https://yucreat.gitbook.io/yucreat/whitepaper/yucreat-a-blockchain-peer-to-peer-supply-chain-for-ideas-skills-and-material-resources.


Coin Market Cap listing: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/yucreat/


Join Yucreat Exchange Social Networks:

Telegram (Yucreat Official Channel) https://t.me/yucreatchat

Telegram (Yucreat.org Platform Main Group) https://t.me/yucreat_com

Yucreat (YUCT) Bsc Token https://t.me/YucreatChat

Twitter https://twitter.com/yucreat

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/yucreat

Linktree https://linktr.ee/yucreat

Website https://yucreat.org/


Media Contact:

Matin Champagne
Yucreat Media Crew
email us here

You just read:

