Next PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) on Gili Air in Indonesia starts in February

GILI AIR, WEST NUSA TENGGARA, INDONESIA, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If divemasters are looking to a become a PADI Instructor in Indonesia, this is the best option!
The next PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) on Gili Air starts the 9th of February with Multi Award Winning PADI Career Development Centre Oceans 5. PADI Course Director Sander Buis will conduct the whole 20 days course.

Oceans 5 is a multi award winning 5 star PADI Dive Resort and Career Development Centre, located on Gili Air, offering a wide variety of scuba diving courses and fun diving, all safely delivered by highly experienced staff. Oceans 5 first opened their doors as a PADI dive resort in 2010 on the beautiful island of Gili Air, Lombok. They quickly became an IDC centre the following year, and through dedicated focus on quality teaching they also became a 5 star PADI Career Development Centre and DDI (Disabled Divers International) Instructor Training Centre in 2014.

The PADI Instructor Course at Oceans 5 is a 20 days program. PADI Course Director Sander Buis developed a real world teaching program based on the newest teaching techniques in the field. The combination of his experiences as a PADI Course Course Director and a DDI (Disabled Divers International) Instructor Trainer Examiner gives the program his own unique character. The program doesn't focus on passing the PADI Instructor Examination. It focus on creating confident scuba diving instructors.

In the last few years the PADI Instructor Development changed from classroom presentations during the PADI IDC to more practical workshops during the PADI Instructor Development Course. Sander's program has specific workshops about specific ways to control students above and underwater, continue education workshops, and marketing workshops, that will make the future dive instructor more valuable for the dive industry. A good dive instructor doesn't have only good diving skills. A good dive instructor has a good attitude, and specific advantages above other dive instructors.

Also Sander personal connections all over the world, from Mozambique to Thailand, or the Maldives to the Philippines, and his 16 years experience as a PADI dive instructor are helpful for a job placement after the IDC. His experience as a PADI dive resort owner will help to write excellent CVs to find work.

Sander's program has one of the highest standards of the diving industry. He will conduct the entire program by himself, starting with video calls and online presentations. Sander developed a program that fits for all the divers who like to become a PADI Instructor or DDI Instructor. Sander's experiences teaching disabled divers how to dive add even more quality to the instructor development course. Becoming a flexible teaching dive instructors add on when this instructor is looking for work in the dive industry.

