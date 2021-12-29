Submit Release
Nightly full closure of Likelike townbound for joint repair

Posted on Dec 29, 2021 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) will be closing Likelike Highway in the town/Honolulu-bound direction between the offramp to Kahekili Highway and the Wilson Tunnels nightly to apply preservation treatments to pavement joints.

Schedule for the nightly closures is:

Tuesday, Jan. 4 and Wednesday, Jan. 5 Closure will begin at 8:30 p.m. and end at 4:30 a.m. the following morning.

All work is weather permitting. Electronic message boards have been placed to notify motorists. First responders and TheBus have been notified and will be allowed through the work zone.

Updates on planned closures for state roadways can be found on the HDOT website at: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

###

