Radioactive RoadTrippin’ (R&R), a YouTube Travelogue Show, Launches on January 1

Head Shot for Natasha Bajema R&R Logo

R&R is a travelogue show produced on YouTube that tells the story of a nuclear weapons expert who hits the road for a year in a truck camper with her two dogs

ROCKPORT, TX, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radioactive RoadTrippin’ (R&R) launches on January 1, 2022.From January 3 to January 5, R&R will visit the Barksdale Global Power Museum in Shreveport, Louisiana. From there, R&R travels to Arkansas to tour a former Titan II missile silo and to Mississippi to drop by a former nuclear weapons test site. In the coming weeks, these visits and many more nuclear weapons-related sites around the United States will be featured on the R&R YouTube channel R&R is a travelogue show about nuclear weapons produced for YouTube. R&R tells the story of a disillusioned nuclear weapons expert who hits the road for a year, traveling across the United States in a truck camper with her two dogs and hoping to make a midlife transition from a long-time career as a national security expert in Washington D.C. to a TV and film producer in Texas. Along the way, she visits more than 65 historical and current sites of the U.S. nuclear weapons complex, chats with locals and experts about the risk of nuclear war, and documents her own life-changing journey. Natasha E. Bajema , Ph.D. serves as the executive producer, director, writer, cinematographer, sound engineer, and primary talent for R&R. Whilst working on the YouTube show, Natasha also serves as the Director of the Converging Risks Lab at the Council on Strategic Risks, an up-and-coming think tank focused on finding solutions to a broad range of existential risks. Prior to coming to CSR in 2020, Natasha spent more than ten years at the U.S. Department of Defense. During that time, she taught senior military officers and civilians about weapons of mass destruction and emerging technologies and spent three years advising senior leaders at the Pentagon. Natasha is also freelance writer for IEEE Spectrum magazine, a podcaster, and a published fiction author of five novels in the mystery, thriller, and science fiction genres. Natasha holds a M.A. in international policy from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies and a Ph.D. in international relations from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University.About Nuclear Spin Cycle Publishing: A start-up production company founded by Natasha Bajema that seeks to produce creative content with national security impact. More information is available under the Press Kit tab on the project website

Kicking Off My One Year Road Trip: Get a Free Digital Copy of My Novel