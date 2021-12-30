Highly regarded charity, now accepts many types of items, in addition to cash donations

I can't be DEAD, I'm only 17! I can't be DEAD, I'm only 17!

BURR RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- A nationwide highway safety charity, that has been featured on many networks, including CBS, NBC, Comcast, FOX, as well as a plethora of other media outlets, is now able to accept many types of items, in addition to cash. A short video can be accessed using this link. It will explain the various types of items that AUADD can accept. And some that are not mentioned in the video. It is best to call or email them if there is something you have, that may not be mentioned in the video, such as the new Crypto and real estate that can now be accepted by AUADD, Here is the video link and phone number. https://auadd.org/what-can-donated Toll-free phone number, 844-334-9300. Any volunteer that answers can help.About Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD) AUADD is an all-volunteer organization. Like Teens Against Drunk Driving (TADD) before it, the Founder, William M. Piecuch, jr decided early on to self-fund the organization. Since 2003, Mr. Piecuch found things get moved along quicker, which translates to more lives saved, due to the speed at which teens can be educated, against the dangers of destructive driving."While we at Teens Against Drunk Driving, as well as the charity I founded in 2014 then combined them both into one, to create a nationwide charity, found that being an all-volunteer charity worked for 18 years, the time has come to invite corporate sponsors, as well as like-minded citizens, to help us financially, reach the goal of educating 2 million teens yearly, using the app version of our highly endorsed driver's education program, named turn on safe driving". It's time. We cannot do it alone any longer"The fact remains, AUADD has educated over 400,000 teens, against the dangers of destructive driving, since 2003. They accomplished those amazing numbers using the paper form of their turn to safe driving program. There seems to be little doubt from anyone who should know, that when the app version is built and is implemented in mid-2022, the app version will reach 2 million teens, using the proven- life-saving program."The formula for destructive driving is quite simple. Whether it is drunk driving, driving while texting, drugged driving, speeding, driving on a suspended license, or anything else one would do behind the wheel that is of a destructive nature"., Americans United Against Destructive Driving, seems to have a large part of the solution, to the ever-increasing numbers in highway deaths. This highway safety charity, which is a 501c3, just needs to get the proven educational program into an app version, to reach millions per year. Here is the website for your information, and to find out how you can put your name and do your part to the solution. http://auadd.org . Here is the link to donate now https://auadd.org/donation You will get a charitable receipt immediately, for your cash donation. Check them out. There is precious little time to waste.

Teens first wheels. The ending is not what you think it is. The teen actually gives up his first car, to a neighbor who lost hers in a crash. True story.