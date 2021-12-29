Updated with Video Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 800 Block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, in the 800 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast.

At approximately 11:22 am, the suspect and victim were involved in a fight at the listed location. During the fight, the suspect stabbed the victim with a knife then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/uJB5FZwwhfQ

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.