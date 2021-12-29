Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 1700 Block of Park Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Knife) offense that occurred on Monday, December 27, 2021, in the 1700 block of Park Road, Northwest.

At approximately 11:54 pm, the suspect approached the victim from behind at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and demanded the victim’s property. The suspect took property from the victim and then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=om_yoydLme8

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.