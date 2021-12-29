Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 400 Block of Florida Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's NIBIN Investigations Unit, which includes members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, June 26, 2021, in the 400 block of Florida Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 4:33 am, the suspect and victim were involved in an argument at the listed location. The suspect discharged a firearm in the direction of the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

On Monday, December 28, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 30 year-old Carrell Espree Colbert, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).