Submit Release
News Search

There were 497 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,710 in the last 365 days.

Illinois Vax Verify System Now Offers SMART? Health Card Vaccination Verification

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, December 29 - New updates to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Vax Verify immunization portal now includes use of the SMART™ Health Card.  The SMART™ Health Card allows users to download a QR code, which individuals can use to easily confirm a their COVID-19 vaccination status at businesses, events, and other locations.  Vax Verify is an online system that allows Illinois residents 18 years and older to check their COVID-19 vaccination record.  Vax Verify can be accessed at  https://idphportal.illinois.gov

"As a way to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and keep people safer, some businesses, events, organizations, and others are opting to require proof of vaccination before entering," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.  "We've seen multiple surges of COVID-19 and more and more people are making the choice to get vaccinated.  The ability to download a QR code will help residents confirm their vaccination status when requested."

The QR code can be downloaded or kept in Apple Wallet and presented for COVID-19 vaccination verification.  Businesses wanting to verify vaccination status can download the Commons Project SMART Health Card Verifier App on Apple AppStore and Google Play store.

The verification system follows best practices to protect confidential health information.  In order to download proof of vaccination, residents will go through a brief, one-time identity verification process to gain access to their immunization history. 

After the verification process, individuals can see their own record in the Illinois Comprehensive Automated Immunization Registry Exchange (I-CARE). 

Immunization records are kept confidential and only the individual, or the individual's parent or guardian if the individual is younger than 18 years, can access their vaccination history.  Some individuals with very common names will need to take additional steps to securely prove their identities. 

Go to vaccines.gov or call 1-800-232-0233 to find COVID-19 vaccine locations near you.

You just read:

Illinois Vax Verify System Now Offers SMART? Health Card Vaccination Verification

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.