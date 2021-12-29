When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: December 29, 2021 FDA Publish Date: December 29, 2021 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential for Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: HAIFA SMOKED FISH

HAIFA SMOKED FISH of Jamaica, NY is expanding their recall of Turbot Cold Smoked 8 oz Packages to include 920 LB of Turbot from Lots 97, 223, 299, 321. The products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The following lots of Turbot Cold Smoked 8z Lots are being recalled:

Lot #97 Lot #223 Lot #246 (original recall) Lot #299 Lot #321

The above lots of TURBOT COLD SMOKED 8 OZ were distributed to retail stores in New York and New Jersey Areas.

The product is packaged in clear plastic with a gold board that contains sliced Cold Smoked Turbot fish with a blue label that reads “Haifa Smoked Fish & Caviar Turbot Cold Smoked” Net wt. 8 oz/227g. Ingredients: Turbot, Salt and Natural wood smoke. On the back of the board, it will display a sticker that reads “LOT # 97; LOT #223; LOT #246; LOT # 299; LOT # 321.”

No illnesses have been reported up to date.

Consumers who have purchased Turbot Cold Smoked 8 oz Package LOTS # 97, 223, 246, 299, 321 are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with question may contact the company at 718 523-8899. Our hours of operation are Monday thru Friday 9am to 5pm Eastern Standard Time. Contact name: Dmitriy Yakubbayev.

