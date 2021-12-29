For immediate release: December 29, 2021 (21-262)

Kittitas County osteopathic physician’s license restricted for allegedly signing vaccine exemption waivers without medical justification

OLYMPIA – State health officials restricted the license of Kittitas County osteopathic physician and surgeon Anna Elperin (OP.60576478) pending further legal action.

Elperin allegedly signed COVID-19 vaccine exemption waivers for patients without charting or specifying a medical condition to justify the exemption.

Elperin cannot issue COVID-19 vaccine exemption waivers until charges are resolved. She has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the charges.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

