Participation in an informal meeting of the heads of states-participants of the Commonwealth of Independent States

TAJIKISTAN, December 28 - On December 28, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon took part in an informal meeting of the heads of states-participants of the Commonwealth of Independent States, which took place in St. Petersburg of the Russian Federation.

During the meeting, the heads of state exchanged views on topical issues of cooperation within the framework of the Commonwealth.

They also discussed issues of further strengthening the multifaceted cooperation between the member states of the Commonwealth, including in the socio-economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as on the security agenda.