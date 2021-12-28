Submit Release
News Search

There were 509 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,712 in the last 365 days.

Participation in an informal meeting of the heads of states-participants of the Commonwealth of Independent States

TAJIKISTAN, December 28 - On December 28, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon took part in an informal meeting of the heads of states-participants of the Commonwealth of Independent States, which took place in St. Petersburg of the Russian Federation.

During the meeting, the heads of state exchanged views on topical issues of cooperation within the framework of the Commonwealth.

They also discussed issues of further strengthening the multifaceted cooperation between the member states of the Commonwealth, including in the socio-economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as on the security agenda.

You just read:

Participation in an informal meeting of the heads of states-participants of the Commonwealth of Independent States

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.