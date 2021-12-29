Submit Release
Street Road Bridge Over Leech Run Closed Indefinitely in Lower Oxford Township

King of Prussia, PA – The bridge carrying Street Road over Leech Run in Lower Oxford Township, Chester County was closed today due to scour damage and serious deterioration at the abutments discovered during an inspection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The bridge will remain closed until PennDOT bridge engineers can examine the extent of the damage and develop a plan to repair and reopen the bridge.

During the bridge closure, a section of Street Road will be closed between Route 472 (Lancaster Pike) and Scroggy Road. Motorists will be directed to use Route 472 (Lancaster Pike), U.S. 1 (Kennett Oxford Bypass) and Route 10 (Limestone Road) to access Street Road. Local access will be maintained up to the bridge closure.

The Street Road bridge over Leach was built in 1924. The single-span, reinforced concrete T-beam bridge is 39 feet long, 18 feet wide and carries approximately 325 vehicles a day. The bridge was listed in poor condition prior to today's closing.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.   MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

 

# # #

Street Road Bridge Over Leech Run Closed Indefinitely in Lower Oxford Township

