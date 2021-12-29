U.S. 422 West Lane Closure Next Thursday for PA Turnpike Construction in Chester, Montgomery Counties

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will close the left lane on westbound U.S. 422 between 1st Avenue and U.S. 202 in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County and Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County on Thursday, January 6, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for installation of construction access roads and guiderail placement related to construction currently underway to widen and improve the Turnpike between milepost 324 and milepost 326, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists should allow extra time for travel near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

