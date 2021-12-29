Cultural Affairs Bureau’s online book shop undergoes regular website maintenance and extends Christmas promotion

MACAU, December 29 - Through a wide variety of books and periodicals on its platform, the Online Book Shop of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) facilitates local or overseas readers to select and purchase IC’s publications with ease, so as to promote reading. In order to provide more stable and convenient services, the Online Book Shop will undergo regular website maintenance from 30 December 2021 to 4 January 2022. During this period, the service will be suspended.

With the public’s enthusiastic response to the Christmas promotion, IC will extend this special offer until 16 January 2022 in appreciation of the support of readers. Readers may enjoy a 20% discount on all books for any purchase order through the Online Book Shop.

IC offers over 300 types of books and periodicals on the Online Book Shop, including publications in traditional Chinese, simplified Chinese, Portuguese and English, with a rich and diverse range of categories, such as history, literature, visual arts, performing arts, culture, and academic research and studies. The website supports electronic payment using a stable and efficient system. Readers from Macao and abroad can request the delivery of publications through the Express Mail Service (EMS) of the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau to their designated locations. Local readers can also choose to pick up their books at the 13 IC’s public libraries (located in Macao Peninsula, Taipa, and Coloane) in person. For more information, please visit the Online Book Shop website at www.icm.gov.mo/bookshop or send an email to bookshop@icm.gov.mo.