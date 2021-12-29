Submit Release
News Search

There were 492 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,699 in the last 365 days.

2022 ANNUAL MEETING SCHEDULE COMMISSION ON THE MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. HOLIDAY

Effective January 2022, the Office of Public Records will suspend public research hours for walk-in researchers to the 1300 Naylor Court NW location. This location will remain open to requests from the public via our [email protected] portal to researchers. Any appointments that have been scheduled during the January 2022 time period will be rescheduled. Thank you for your patience and understanding. We look forward to serving you via our [email protected] portal or by telephone at (202) 671-1105.

For Notary Services: Contact (202) 727-3117, Open for walk-in 9 am - 1 pm, Monday-Friday, except holidays, Location: 441 4th Street, NW.

You just read:

2022 ANNUAL MEETING SCHEDULE COMMISSION ON THE MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. HOLIDAY

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.