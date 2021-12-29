2022 ANNUAL MEETING SCHEDULE COMMISSION ON THE MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. HOLIDAY

Effective January 2022, the Office of Public Records will suspend public research hours for walk-in researchers to the 1300 Naylor Court NW location. This location will remain open to requests from the public via our [email protected] portal to researchers. Any appointments that have been scheduled during the January 2022 time period will be rescheduled. Thank you for your patience and understanding. We look forward to serving you via our [email protected] portal or by telephone at (202) 671-1105.

For Notary Services: Contact (202) 727-3117, Open for walk-in 9 am - 1 pm, Monday-Friday, except holidays, Location: 441 4th Street, NW.