Gov. Wolf Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Remembrance of Senator Harry Reid

In accordance with the recent Presidential flag order, Governor Tom Wolf ordered the United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of Senator Harry Reid.
The United States and commonwealth flags shall fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of his interment.
All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.
